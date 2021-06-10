Afghanistan: UN Calls For Investigation On 'horrendous Attack' On Deminers After 10 Killed

The United Nations, on Wednesday, called for a complete investigation after gunmen killed 10 people and wounded 14 other HALO Trust workers who were in the camp after finishing their operation in nearby minefields in Afghanistan. The UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that they will ensure 'those responsible for this horrendous attack are held accountable'. According to HALO Trust, the attack occurred on Tuesday night when some 110 men were resting in the camps of Baghlan-e-Markazi district.

Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan expressed his disgust over the unfortunate incident.

“It is repugnant that an organization that works to clear landmines and other explosives and better the lives of vulnerable people could be targeted”, he said in a statement.

The UN has clarified that it will not leave Afghanistan and keep delivering its committed responsibilities. The UN mission in the country, UNAMA also condemned the attack and expressed shock towards the killing of those 'humanitarians dedicated to protect all people'.

The mission also called 'parties' desiring peace for Afghan people to unite and 'put an end to the terrible crimes'.

All those parties claiming to desire peace for the Afghan people need to demonstrate concrete action to support their claims and put an end to the terrible crimes such as witnessed in #Baghlan #Afghanistan. (3/3) — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) June 9, 2021

Attack on HALO Trust staff

Spokesman Tariq Arian blamed the Taliban as information of the attack came out, reported AP News. However, the Taliban immediately refused any connection to the onslaught. According to the UN, more than 40,000 Afghans have been killed by landmines and other explosive remnants of war since 1989. Spokesperson Dujarric further added that 11 people were killed, 27 were injured and 36 were abducted, between January and April of this year.

There is a 140 per cent increase in such crimes, alleged Mr. Dujarric.

"Our humanitarian colleagues warn that interference with humanitarian activities escalated in 2020, with a 140 per cent increase in incidents compared to 2019. This escalating trend continues in 2021”, he added.

The HALO Trust is one of several de-mining organizations in Afghanistan that is responsible to clear landmines and other explosives for the betterment of people. As per the data stated by the UN, last year it helped the country to clear some 14 square kilometres of land.

(With AP inputs)