Afghanistan: UNSC Condemns 'horrendous Terrorist Attack' On Shia Mosque In Kandahar

In reference to the recent 'horrendous terrorist attack' in Afghanistan's Kandahar on the Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, October 15, condemned the incident and highlighted the need to bring the assassins to justice. On Friday, nearly 47 people died and 70 were injured in the Shia mosque explosion. This comes as an addition to several attacks observed against the religious institutions in Afghanistan.

UN Security Council condemns in "the strongest term" the terrorist attack on Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar; underlines the need to hold accountable the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism pic.twitter.com/pdB3Tlg6Zm — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

UNSC issued a statement expressing their condolences to the kin of the victims and further wished speedy recovery to the ones who have suffered injuries. The members of the Security Council established the fact that any form of terrorism is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The UNSC issued a statement that read, "The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice".

Security Council members further urged all the countries to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities to resolve the issue in line with the international law and Security Council resolutions. They stressed that regardless of the motive, all act of terrorism wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed, is a crime and unjustifiable.

The statement added that all States must combat terrorism in line with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international refugee law, international human rights law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace, and security caused by terrorist acts.

Shia mosque attacks in Afghanistan

Earlier on October 8, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked the Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province that claimed 100 lives and left several injured. Condemning the atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack in Kundth, the UNSC statement had said, "We underline the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice".

As per Amaj News, Muhammad al-Uighuri was the name of the suicide bomber. In addition, ISIS had also claimed that the suicide bombing has taken the lives of 300 people.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: AP)