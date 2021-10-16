Last Updated:

Afghanistan: UNSC Condemns 'horrendous Terrorist Attack' On Shia Mosque In Kandahar

UNSC issued a statement expressing their condolences to the kin of the victims and further wished speedy recovery to the ones who have suffered injuries.

Written By
Vidyashree S
UNSC

Image: AP


In reference to the recent 'horrendous terrorist attack' in Afghanistan's Kandahar on the Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, October 15, condemned the incident and highlighted the need to bring the assassins to justice. On Friday, nearly 47 people died and 70 were injured in the Shia mosque explosion. This comes as an addition to several attacks observed against the religious institutions in Afghanistan. 

UNSC issued a statement expressing their condolences to the kin of the victims and further wished speedy recovery to the ones who have suffered injuries. The members of the Security Council established the fact that any form of terrorism is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. 

READ | Afghanistan national women football team players evacuated from Kabul to Qatar

The UNSC issued a statement that read, "The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice".

Security Council members further urged all the countries to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities to resolve the issue in line with the international law and Security Council resolutions. They stressed that regardless of the motive, all act of terrorism wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed, is a crime and unjustifiable. 

READ | FIFA evacuates 100 football families from Afghanistan after 'complex negotiations'

The statement added that all States must combat terrorism in line with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international refugee law, international human rights law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace, and security caused by terrorist acts.

Shia mosque attacks in Afghanistan

Earlier on October 8, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked the Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province that claimed 100 lives and left several injured. Condemning the atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack in Kundth, the UNSC statement had said, "We underline the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice".

READ | Da Afghanistan Bank's former chief's assets frozen by Taliban

As per Amaj News, Muhammad al-Uighuri was the name of the suicide bomber. In addition, ISIS had also claimed that the suicide bombing has taken the lives of 300 people. 

READ | Afghanistan: UNAMA condemns bomb attack on Shia mosque in Kandahar; 36 dead & 70 injured

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: AP)

READ | Russia to raise Afghanistan's human rights situation & drug trafficking with Taliban
Tags: UNSC, Afghanistan, Shia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND