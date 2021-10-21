Afghanistan Witnesses Major Power Outage After Bombings In Kabul

In the aftermath of the recent bombings in Kabul, the electricity transmission to the capital city of Afghanistan along with other provinces has been cut off. Reports suggest that the power is down since 6:00 pm as the sunset and it went dark in the war-ravaged state.

Kabul, which is home to more than 4.5 million people, is witnessing prolonged power cuts. Notably, the Taliban-ruled country is primarily dependant on Uzbekistan and Tajikstan for electric power. Therefore, paving the way for cross-border infiltration of insurgents via Afghanistan's power lines.

Kabul blasts

At least two people were injured in a bomb attack in the capital province, Afghanistan, on October 20, the Ministry of Interior confirmed. While talking to Twitter, spokesperson Qari Saeed Khosty informed that a hand grenade was hurled from the Kabul Zoo towards Taliban security forces stationed in Dehmazang Square, Dehmazang locality in Police District 3 of Kabul.

Afghanistan’s mosque attack

Meanwhile, the security situation in Afghanistan has remained uncertain since the Taliban’s takeover in mid-August. Deadly bomb attacks have been staged by the IS-affiliated militants in several provinces in recent weeks. Last week, at least 47 worshippers were killed and 90 others injured after two IS militants launched suicide bomb attacks inside a mosque in Kandahar city.

After Friday’s suicide bombing, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) strongly condemned the “horrendous terrorist attack” and underlined the need to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice. In a statement, the UNSC expressed condolences to the kin of the victims and further wished speedy recovery to the ones who have suffered injuries. Separately, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed its anguish over the continual terror attacks in the crisis-hit nation. The United States also condemned the suicide attack in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and offered condolences to the victims and their families.