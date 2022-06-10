Afghanistan: Women Hold Protest In Kabul, Call On Taliban To Let Them Return To Work

A group of women held protests against the Taliban in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul on 9 June. The women staged a protest against the Taliban over violations of their rights and the exclusion of females from government institutions. While demonstrating against the Taliban regime, the women protesters called on the Taliban to permit the females to return to work, ANI reported citing TOLO News.

In addition, the protesting women called on the Taliban to reopen schools for female students studying in classes 7th to 12th.

The women took to the streets to protest in Kabul under the banner of "Female Civil Service Employment of Afghanistan." The protesting women said that their fate remains unclear even though the Taliban authorities have been saying that they will make a decision on whether or not females will be allowed to work in government institutions.

The Afghan women who participated in the protest highlighted that they have not been able to work for 10 months and continue to face problems. Samira Azami, a civil service employee, said that the female employees whose positions have been "downsized or replaced" have no hope of getting salaries as men have taken over these jobs, as per the ANI report.

Nadira Rashidi, head of the Female Civil Service Employment of Afghanistan Association, urged the Taliban to reopen schools for female students. Rashidi added that if the Taliban regime fails to reopen schools for females, the parents will have to send their children abroad.

"Our demand is that schools be opened for our daughters; otherwise, we will have to send our girls overseas," Nadira Rashidi, head of the Female Civil Service Employment of Afghanistan Association said as per ANI.

It is pertinent to note here that the Taliban has been suppressing the rights of women ever since they took control of Afghanistan on August 15. Most of the women working in government institutions have been disallowed to work in offices. In addition, the female students remain deprived of school as the Taliban has imposed a ban on schooling for girls studying in classes 7th to 12th and announced that the female students need to wear hijab. Even though the Taliban had promised it would run an inclusive government, women have not been allowed to participate in the political and public sphere. In addition, the Taliban has ordered all female anchors to cover their faces while presenting programs on TV channels.

Heather Barr, Associate Director of the Women's Rights Division at Human Rights Watch (HRW), has expressed concern over the condition of women in Afghanistan. She stressed a "grave human rights crisis" has been unfolding in Afghanistan, especially for women and girls. Barr called on the international community to protect the rights of Afghanistan, especially women and girls. She said, "It’s time for governments to turn consensus that the Taliban’s actions are unlawful into coordinated actions that show the Taliban that the world is ready to defend the rights of Afghans, particularly women and girls, in meaningful ways."

