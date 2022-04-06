Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry Informs WHO, UNICEF Support Over 70% Of Health Sector

Ever since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, the UN agencies and the international community has been expressing concern over the situation of Afghans. In the latest development, the Ministry of Public Health has revealed that more than 70% of healthcare centres in Afghanistan are funded by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), ANI cited Tolo News report. Javed Hajir, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, has stated that UNICEF and WHO provide financial aid to 2568 health centres, which means 71% of the health sector in Afghanistan.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, UNICEF and WHO have given financial aid to 70% of health centres in 34 provinces of Afghanistan. The aid has been provided by UNICEF and WHO as some of the international organizations have raised concern over the health care conditions in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Manouchehr Samadi, head of the cancer treatment department at the Jamhoriat hospital, stated that they are facing a lot of problems over staff, lack of space and medical facilities. It is to mention here that Jamhoriat hospital is the only government-run cancer treatment hospital in Afghanistan. A patient, who has been sick for four years, has stated that they purchase medicines from the market and the hospital does not provide any medicine. The patient revealed that he is forced to borrow money in order to purchase medicines from the market.

UNDP expresses concern over economic situation of Afghans

Meanwhile, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has raised concerns over the economic situation of Afghans after the Taliban takeover, ANI cited Tolo News report. The UNDP has revealed that millions of people in Afghanistan have been facing economic challenges. According to Abdallah Al Dardari, UNDP resident representative in Afghanistan, humanitarian operations are very important, however, they are insufficient and they need to make efforts on people's livelihood. Abdallah Al Dardari stated that millions of people in Afghanistan are on the brink of economic collapse and millions of people have been suffering due to humanitarian situations and challenges. Dardari stressed that humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is not sufficient without economic development.

