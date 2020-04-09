After Sanjeevani Booti Reference In Request, Brazil Prez Thanks PM Modi For Covid Drug Aid

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in his national address, extended his gratitude to PM Modi and India for helping the South American country in its battle against Coronavirus. This comes after India reversed its former stance to ban the export of Hydroxychloroquine.

"We have more good news. As an outcome of my direct conversation with Prime Minister of India, we will receive, by Saturday, raw materials to continue our production of Hydroxychloroquine so that we can treat patients of COVID-19 as well as of Lupus, Malaria, and Arthritis. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for such timely help to the people of Brazil," Jair Bolsonaro said.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking supply of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on April 8 invoked ancient Indian epic Ramayana, mentioning the story of how Lord Hanuman brought a holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lakshman. "Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India, and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples," Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.

Besides the Ramayana, the Brazilian leader also referred to Jesus Christ, while exuding confidence that the two countries will overcome the global crisis by joining hands. Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, has recorded close to 14,000 coronavirus cases and over 660 deaths due to the disease. Globally, the virus has killed over 75,000 people and infected more than 13 lakh.

India lifts Hydroxychloroquine ban

On March 25, India banned the export of hydroxychloroquine in the midst of views in some quarters that the drug could be used to fight COVID-19. India is the largest exporter of the drug. The ban was partially lifted on Tuesday. In the letter, Bolsonaro requested Modi to ensure that Brazil gets a supply of the drug ordered prior to the imposition of the ban on it.

Bolsonaro also said he was convinced that joint efforts by India and Brazil will help both the countries in overcoming these "strenuous moments". PM Modi and Bolsonaro had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which they discussed ways of cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

(With PTI inputs_