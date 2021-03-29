After Suez Canal Crisis, Florida Boat Blocks Entire Highway, Halting Interstate Traffic

After Suez Canal made headlines following 'Ever Given' container ship's unfortunate wedge between the narrow waterway thereby blocking global trade, another boat from Florida has joined the list now. However, the boat didn't block a waterway, it instead blocked an entire highway in the US State. The 40-foot boat fell off of a trailer and later obstructed traffic on the Florida interstate.

The pink boat didn't cause much damage but the pattern in which the boat blocked the road sideways-- exactly similar to the Ever Given ship.

Blockage of Suez Canal

The Suez Canal has been blocked for the past 5 days and at least 237 ships are stuck at both ends. 30 % of the global shipments pass from this highly important trade route. Suez Canal is a 193-km canal- an artificial sea-level waterway in Egypt that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. It also provides the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe, bypassing Africa. On Tuesday, the 224,000-tonne container ship MV Ever Given was grounded after strong winds and a sandstorm caused low visibility and poor navigation, which caused complete blockage of the traffic and delayed a number of ships carrying cargo ranging from oil to consumer goods.

Efforts to dislodge the vessel are continuing at full speed, though with limited success, as it has only been moved a few inches. The Egyptian government which runs the Suez Canal is considering plans also to unload it if required.

2 Tugboats Deployed to Egypt's Suez Canal

Two additional tugboats have been deployed to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

(Image Credits: @OliviaIversonTV/FloridaHighway/Twitter/AP)