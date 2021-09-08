After Taliban's Takeover, Piano And Other Musical Instruments Destroyed In Afghanistan

The Taliban on Tuesday announced the formation of the government in Afghanistan. The Taliban has named Mullah Hasan Akhund as the acting Prime Minister, while the group's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar has been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister. Amid Taliban rule, shocking visuals have been reported from Kabul's National Music Institute as the Taliban has reportedly destroyed musical instruments including piano and drum set.

The pictures were shared by an account that had the name 'PanjshirProvin1.' The account no longer exists on Twitter. The pictures that were posted on the now-deleted account featured drums and piano in damaged condition. The pictures shared by the singer Aryan Khan shows his damaged piano and shattered drums. The images posted on social media have revealed the real picture about how the Taliban will place the same harsh rules that they had imposed, when they previously ruled the nation. At that time, music was banned and women were not allowed to work or study. The women were permitted to leave the house only when a male relative accompanied them.

Everything that happened caused a lot of pain and anger.

That my musical instruments were brutally broken,

Music should not be lost.

Reportedly, musicians have taken their instruments home as they believe that the Taliban will again ban the music as they did 25 years ago. Zabir, who plays the rubab told The Guardian that they were going to face the same problem. Last month, the Taliban had killed a local singer of Andarab. The singer, Fawad Andarabi’s family told The Associated Press that the Taliban shot him for no reason. Furthermore, they informed that the killing incident happened just days after they had searched his home.

Taliban takeover

On August 15 this year, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital, Kabul. Several government officials and legislators, including the country's former President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country on Sunday. Panic and chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as people tried to leave the war-ravaged nation in order to escape the brutal rule of Taliban.

