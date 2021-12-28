Ahead Of Russia-US Talks, Lavrov Says Moscow Will 'firmly' Protect Its National Interests

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, December 28, asserted that they will “firmly” protect their national interests during the security talks with the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) in January. Lavrov further stated that they will “effectively” work towards their interests and not indulge in any “unilateral concession” without taking into account the “balance of interests”, Russian state-owned Sputnik reported. He made the remarks at the first meeting of the United Russia party's commission for international cooperation and support of compatriots internationally.

The much-awaited talks between the US and Russia on arms control and the situation in Ukraine is scheduled for January 10. On 12 January, the negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to be held in Geneva, Switzerland. A NATO official on Saturday informed that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had decided to hold talks with Russia on January 12, AP reported. The NATO official revealed that they were in contact with Russia about the meeting. After NATO announced its plans to initiate talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that they would raise proposals that were given by them to NATO.

Russia submits draft security documents

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, December 27, announced that the talks between Russia and the US on Russia’s demand for Western guarantees will begin immediately after the New Year holidays, AP reported. Earlier this month, Russia submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries. Moscow has called for the removal of deployment of armed forces in Central and Eastern Europe. Even though the US and its allies have not accepted their demands, however, they have agreed to hold talks.

The relations between NATO and Russia have strained as the Western nations claimed that Russia planned to invade Ukraine, as per the news report. The allegations have been denied by Moscow and the Kremlin mentioned that the movement of troops at the border is in defence of NATO's military activity. Furthermore, Russian authorities highlighted that they have the right to move their defence personnel in their country.

