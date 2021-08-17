AIMPLB Secy Calls Taliban Capturing Afghan 'extraordinary Success'; Clarifies Later

Taking the nation and the entire world by surprise, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Secretary on Tuesday glorified the capturing of neighbouring state Afghanistan by the Taliban forces. Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, who is the Secretary of AIMPLB, took to his official Twitter handle to underline 'the extraordinary success' of the military group. For those 'unable to understand' how the group came to power so fast, he added that the 'power decisions' are 'made in Heaven and not on Earth'.

"The Taliban conquered Afghanistan, not with the power of means and resources, but with the eternal wealth of faith and belief! Moreover, by announcing a general amnesty, the Taliban proved that it belonged to the group of slaves of Muhammad (peace be upon him)," the AIMPLB asserted in one tweet. In another tweet posted along the same lines, he added, "The victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan is enough to show that wars are won with the help of God, not with intelligence and strength."

افغانستان میں طالبان کی فتح اس بات کے اظہار کیلئے بہت کافی ھے کہ جنگیں ذہانت وطاقت سے نہیں اللہ پاک کی مددونصرت سے جیتی جاتی ہیں،اور یہ بھی کہ قرآن کی یہ آیت اپنے اندر ابدی صداقت رکھتی ھے کہ كم من فئة قليلة غلبت فئة كثيرة بإذن الله — Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani (@MaulanaUmrain) August 17, 2021

Later, in a statement to Republic Media Network, Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani clarified that he put on the tweets in his personal capacity and not as the Secretary of AIMPLB.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP from BJP, Rakesh Sinha later expressed his opinion on the tweets. "Only yesterday I said that all Muslim organizations should come together and condemn the Taliban activities but I am afraid that there is a big chunk in India which is endorsing the activities of the military group whether silently or vocally," he said, pointing out that they need to rethink on the issue.

Afghan govt surrenders to Taliban

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally, on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, fleeing via helicopters, the Taliban held talks with the Ghani government and took over Kabul along with the Afghan military.