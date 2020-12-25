AK-47 Developer, Kalashnikov Finishes Testing Anti-aircraft Missile | Watch Clip

The manufacturer of AK-47 attack rifle, Kalashnikov has finished an effective trial of its newest product, Strela (arrow) guided anti-aircraft missile and even shared the clip of the projectile striking its target in the sky during its test. The footage posted on the official YouTube page of the weapon producer is edited with a dramatic soundtrack showing the Strela-10M anti-aircraft system on tracked chassis in motion reportedly at the Donguz range in Russia’s Orenburg Region on the border with Kazakhstan.

In the test shot that was shot at night time, the system employed Kalashnikov’s state-of-the-art Strela-9M333 guided missiles to take down a range of targets simulating enemy projectiles as well as aircraft. According to the manufacturers, ‘serial production has started’ of the missile which is capable of dismissing low-flying planes, helicopters, drones, among other foreign machines. As per the product description, the missile will be effective irrespective of the weather and moreover, it can bypass several types of optical interference that are used in the protection of an aircraft.

‘Product started in interests of Russian defence’

With stellar capabilities, the AK-47 manufacturer also said that the product was started in the interests of the Ministry of Defence of Russia. Abbreviated as SAM, Strela 9M333 can target “parachuted and modulated organized optical jamming, as well as remotely piloted aircraft and cruise missiles”.

“Field tests of the Strela 9M333 rocket at the Donguz test site in the Orenburg region have been successfully completed. Serial production of the product was started in the interests of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation,” said Kalashnikov.

Further explaining the characteristics of its newest product, the developer said, “The missile has three modes of seeker operation: photo contrast, infrared and jamming, which is its most important advantage over other missiles of this class. SAM "9M333" allows you to fire on the principle of "fire-forget".

