A dog is a man’s best friend and this was again proved when a canine called North protected a man after he fell and got injured while hiking. The eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute kept Grga Brkic safe in Croatian mountain by lying on top of him for 13 hours as the other hikers sought assistance since they were unable to reach him.

The incident took place when Brkic fell while he was going down a steep slope alongside the Velebit mountain range near Croatia's Adriatic coast. Upon his fall, Brkic was unable to move, Independent reported. The incident occurred when the group of hikers went for a weekend hike in the Velebit mountain range along the country's Adriatic coastline. The canine 'curled around him and warmed him' during the high-altitude rescue mission.

'Friendship and love between man and dog have no boundaries'

When over 30 emergency personnel arrived at Brkic's location where he was stuck, which is nearly 1,800 metres above sea level, they discovered the dog was lying down, snuggling around him and was giving Brkic his warmth. Furthermore, after they both were rescued, Croatia's mountain rescue agency had uploaded a photo of the dog resting on top of the climber as he was placed in a stretcher.

The agency took to Facebook to share this adorable story and posted a photo with a caption: “Friendship and love between man and dog have no boundaries...From this example we can all learn about caring for each other.”

As per Total Croatia News, the hikers were skilled and had all of the essential equipment. In addition to this, Josip Brozievi, the chief of the Croatian mountain rescue services in Gospi stated, “The dog was curled up next to the owner in the pit the entire time; he warmed his owner with his body, thus preventing the mountaineer’s significant hypothermia,” Independent reported. The chief went on to say that Brkic had suffered a severe fracture in the lower leg as well as ankle when he fell down. However, he appeared to be physically and mentally healthy.

The climber was brought to the hospital for surgery while the dog remained unhurt. “This little dog is a real miracle,” his owner claimed. While talking about the tragic incident, Brkic informed Croatian media.

In spite of this bravery act, Croatian mountain rescue agencies have urged climbers not to take dogs hiking during the bad weather, particularly in the winter season when professional climbing equipment is necessary.

(Image: Facebook/ HGSS - Hrvatska Gorska Služba Spašavanja)