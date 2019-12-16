Alligator Crosses Busy Street Of Montreal After Escaping From Van

In a bizarre incident, residents of Montreal witnessed an alligator calmly crossing the street, on December 15, and captured it on camera. The video is making rounds on the internet and was viewed more than 1.5 lakh times within 24 hours.

Later it was established that the reptile had escaped from a parked van on the Jarry Street East. According to the Montreal police, the reptile belonged to a company that held exotic animal demonstrations. The employees of the company reportedly stopped for lunch when the animal sneaked out when the van’s automatic door was closing.

Read: Florida Animal Trapper Paul Bedard Plays With Alligator To Rescue It

Resident helped to cross the road

When the alligator was trying to cross the street to hide under a car, a woman, Mayssam Samaha, spotted the reptile from a distance. She rushed to the spot and captured the whole incident on camera. Samaha, then tweeted the video and said that she was worried about the alligator due to traffic and temperature.

Read: US: Florida Man Forces Small Alligator To Drink Beer, Gets Arrested

Social media expressed concern about the reptile and speculated about the reason behind such an incident. "Very likely it was someone’s pet that naturally grew too big for them to handle, and instead of finding a new home for it like a responsible person they dumped it," commented a user, which was later clarified by the police. "Fun fact: Alligators actually can survive fully frozen in frozen lakes during the winter, so I’m guessing this one will be fine," wrote another user.

Read: Video Of Albino Alligator Enjoying Back Scrub At North Carolina Aquarium Goes Viral

Recently, a video from North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher went viral where an albino alligator was seen enjoying a back scrub by the staff of the aquarium. The video was shared by the North Carolina Aquarium on Facebook page which has since garnered more than 28,000 views. The video has got a lot of traction on social media ever since it was shared a month ago.

Read: Texas: Student’s Grad Photos With 14-ft Alligator Garners Attention