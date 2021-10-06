America & India Evaluate China's Role, Pakistan's ISI & Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

In a key development, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on October 6 met with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in the national capital to hold conversations on taking forward the India-US partnership for 'global good' as envisioned by PM Modi and President Joe Biden. Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi informed that both leaders took stock of bilateral issues ranging from COVID-19, security and defence, economy, climate, and clean energy.

"Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Washington and the QUAD leaders' summit that took place over a week ago, demonstrated that ours (India-US) is an indispensable partnership," Sherman said during her two-day visit to India.

The US Deputy Secretary of State held consultations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in a bid to exchange reviews on bilateral agenda, outcomes of PM Modi's recent visit to the US, regional issues pertaining to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, and contemporary global issues.

'India and US to hold talks on counter-terror cooperation': Sherman

"India and US will soon hold talks on counter-terror cooperation," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman stated.

In addition, Sherman and Shringla, while reiterating commitment for an inclusive Indo-Pacific region under the aegis of QUAD, discussed issues of regional interest, especially the developing situation in Afghanistan, as well as developments at the United Nations.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Afghanistan turmoil

Notably, Sherman said that India and the US are like-minded and of one approach in relation to developments in Afghanistan. The two leaders cemented the predicament that no country is in a rush to recognise or give legitimacy to the Taliban government.

"Taliban must act, and not just speak words," the US diplomat stated.

MEA spokesperson Bagchi took to Twitter to share an image of the full-house meeting between Shringla and Sherman, stating, "They discussed issues of regional interest, especially the evolving situation in Afghanistan, as well as developments at the UN. Reiterated commitment for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, including through continued cooperation under the Quad."

Sources have stated that Sherman said that the US and India have a series of engagements and a defence policy group meeting is scheduled to be held wherein Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Defence Secretary would visit the US to hold consultations on counter-terrorism. The physical dialogue is most likely to be conducted in November. Also, Sherman will spend October 7 in Mumbai and leave for Pakistan thereafter.

"A dialogue between India and the US on counter-terrorism and designation to be held soon," the US diplomat said during the high-powered meeting.

US' approach towards Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Sherman vouched that India's security concerns will be 'first and foremost' and in the 'front and centre' for the US while President Joe Biden-led administration appreciates the country's growing concerns over the spread of terrorism spewing from Afghanistan, solely in the hands of the Taliban and nurtured by the Pakistan administration. Furthermore, Sherman brought to light the US has been putting together a robust programme for 'over the horizon' capabilities of Afghanistan.

Sources have informed that the US appreciated India's vote in favour of bringing resolution 2953 to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. The resolution refers to the recent India-led UNSC session wherein a resolution which was sponsored by France, UK and the US was adopted with 13 member states, including India, voting in favour while two permanent and veto-wielding nations namely Russia and China abstained from placing their votes. Reports suggest that the resolution is a strong signal from the UNSC and international community on their expectations from the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

"We'll compete with China where we should, cooperate with China where it is in our interests. We will challenge China where we must, where it undermines interests of ours and our partners and allies or threatens rules-based international order," Sherman said.

During the said meeting, Shringla shared India's concerns, perspective with the US on Afghanistan, the movement of terror groups and infiltration, especially the Haqqani network, and the role of Pakistan premier spy agency, ISI, sources detailed.

Sherman reviews COVID-19 management & vaccine production in New Delhi

Evaluating the COVID pandemic and the country's leadership on vaccine production, Sherman met with medical researchers and public health advocates in the national capital. The US diplomat took to Twitter to put out an update about the same and shared pictures from the meet.

It was a pleasure to meet with medical researchers and public health advocates in New Delhi today. We talked about everything they're doing to save lives in the COVID-19 pandemic—and India's leadership on vaccine production and assistance.

Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia