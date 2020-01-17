American Town Thinks Solar Panels Draw Additional Sunlight, Rejects Zoning

With increasing concerns about climate change, most countries around the world are trying to pursue renewable sources of energy to prevent phase-out of fossil fuels. However, according to international reports, people from one town in the United States have rejected the idea of solar panel farm amid fears that it will consume all the sunlight away from the nearby areas. The natives of Woodland, North Carolina have reportedly told the local council that they do not want solar panels in the area until they can assess the potential dangers to the community.

During the Woodland Town Council meeting, members of the public expressed their fears and mistrust at the proposal to allow Strata Solar Company to build a solar farm off Highway 258. Reportedly, it was one man who said solar farms 'would suck up all the energy from the sun' and businesses would not go to Woodland. One retired science teacher present in the meeting also raised concerns that panels might hinder the plants from photosynthesizing in the area which would further stunt their growth.

Woodland remains popular choice

It was the same teacher who also elaborated that she had seen plants near the solar panels where the plants are brown and dead due to lack of sunlight. She also reportedly questioned the increasing number of cancer deaths in the area, and no one could tell her that solar panels did not cause cancer. The area around Woodland is a popular choice to set up solar panels because it has an electric substation which would allow the panels to be hooked up to the national grid.

However, the spokesperson from Strata also said in the meeting that there are 'no negative impacts' of the panels and instead they are of 'wonderful use' for a property like Woodland. The company also assured that the 'panels don't draw additional sunlight'. The council has voted three to one against zoning the land and reportedly then voted for a moratorium on future solar farms. While citing the reasons, they said the growing solar industry would harm the economy and reduce the value of homes.

