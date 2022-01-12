Amid Kazakhstan Turmoil, 86 Russian Nationals Evacuated By 3rd Defence Ministry Plane

Amid the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan, the third Russian Aerospace Forces' military transport plane flew nearly 86 Russian civilians from the nation to Moscow, according to a release from the Russian Defence Ministry. The defence ministry revealed that some of the Russian nationals went to Almaty for the New Year holidays, while some others visited the nation due to business trips. According to the statement, “The third flight of the Russian military transport aviation has delivered 86 Russian citizens from the Almaty airport (Kazakhstan) to Moscow," Tass reported.

Further, due to the unstable circumstances and the closure of Almaty's international airport, the Russian nationals who remained behind in the nation stayed at city hotels. They had requested that the Russian peacekeeping forces send them to their hometown, according to the military ministry. From earlier this year, Russia has evacuated nearly 2,009 citizens and foreign residents to Russia from the war-torn nation, Tass reported.

The unstable situation in Kazakhstan

The situation in Kazakhstan escalated when people from the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau rejected a two-fold rise in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, which sparked massive demonstrations in Kazakhstan a few days ago. Later, the demonstrations extended to other places, including Almaty, where looting commenced, insurgents attacked official buildings, and weaponry was seized.

The Kazakh authorities responded by declaring a state of emergency throughout the nation until January 19 and launching a counter-terrorism mission. Approximately 1,000 people were hurt during demonstrations in Kazakhstan, as per the United Nations. Further, the Interior Ministry of the Republic revealed that 17 Kazakh security officers were killed, with over 1,300 more injured.

Looking at the situation, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dissolved the cabinet and took command of the nation's Security Council on January 5. Tokayev had described the situation in the country as eroding the state's integrity during the first meeting of the Security Council under his chairmanship, and said that he had requested the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help in combating "the terrorist threat."

To bring the situation in Kazakhstan back to normal, the CSTO, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as Tajikistan, agreed to send the Collective Peacekeeping Forces to the nation. On January 7, Tokayev declared that terrorists, including those from other countries, continued to struggle and that anyone who did not lay down their guns will be punished severely, ANI reported. Furthermore, the president stated that all people's requests, voiced in non-violent ways, were heard.

Image: AP, Representative