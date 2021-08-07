Amid Taliban Offensive, India's Envoy Calls For Zero Tolerance For Terrorism At UNSC

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), TS Tirumurti on August 6 said that there should be zero tolerance for terrorism in any form or manifestations for peace to prevail in the war-stricken Afghanistan. He also said that that terrorist safe havens must be destroyed. On Friday, Tirumurti addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Afghanistan noting that it is essential to make sure Kabul and its neighbours are not threatened by terrorism among other issues.

India’s UN envoy said, “It needs to be ensured that Afghanistan's neighbours and the region are not threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism."

"There needs to be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It is equally important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country. Those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must be held accountable,” he added.

Further, Tirumurti also said that the present situation in Afghanistan is of great concern for India. As the United States ramped up its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban has unleashed one of the most raging attacks and has already acquired major provinces. From the loss of property, federal jobs to the reimposition of repressive laws that defined their rule, the country is battling with a crisis of unprecedented magnitude. While the Afghan Vice President has blamed Pakistan for harbouring and assisting Taliban militants, President Ashraf Ghani has said that “the current situation is due to a sudden decision on the withdrawal of the international troops.”

Weighing in on the situation, Tirumurti said, “The violence shows no sign of abating. The report of the UN makes it clear that civilian casualties and targeted killings have reached record levels. There have been targeted attacks on religious and ethnic minorities, girl students, Afghan security forces, Ulemas, women occupying positions of responsibility, journalists, civil rights activists and the youth.”

Tirumurti on Indian journalist, Afghan minister’s death

India’s UN envoy also addressed the recent killing of an Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui and the attack on the Afghan Defence Minister. He said, “More than 100 Afghan civilians were mercilessly killed in Spin Boldak. The rapid deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan constitutes a serious threat to regional peace and stability."

"It is, therefore, time for the international community and, in particular, this Council to take stock of the situation, and decide on actions that would help bring a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and ensure an immediate cessation of violence,” the envoy added. According to Tirumurti, anything short of that would further constitute a serious threat to regional peace and security.

India’s UN envoy extended his support to the ongoing US-brokered dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Tirumurti said, “If the peace process is to be successful, then it is necessary to ensure that the Taliban engage in negotiations in good faith, eschew the path of violence, sever ties with the Al Qaeda and other terrorist organisations, and commit itself towards reaching a political solution."

Expressing India’s wish of seeing Afghanistan independent, peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable and prosperous, he said, “I would like to reiterate our support for an inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process. Any political arrangement or settlement in Afghanistan must ensure that the gains of the last two decades are protected, and not reversed."

IMAGE: PTI