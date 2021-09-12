Amid Tensions With China, Japan Signs Deal To Export Defence Equipment To Vietnam

Amid worries about rising Chinese military influence, Japan and Vietnam have signed an agreement on Saturday enabling the delivery of Japanese-made defence equipment to the Southeast Asian country. Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang at a meeting in Hanoi agreed to enhance the defence cooperation of the two countries, the Japanese defence ministry said in a statement. The two leaders planned to deepen defence ties through high‑level engagement and multilateral cooperation.

The Ministers decided to intensify consultations for the transfer of specific equipment including vessels. The Ministers agreed to contribute to peace and stability in the region by strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, including through high-level exchanges, promotion of cooperative activities associated with peacekeeping operations. They also affirmed to enhance port calls in Vietnam by Japan Self‑Defense Forces (JSDF) vessels and aircraft.

Furthermore, they agreed to enhance bilateral relations by signing memorandums to facilitate cooperation between the defence authorities of Japan and Vietnam in the fields of cybersecurity and military medicine, the Japanese defence ministry said in a statement. Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that Kishi and Giang agreed on the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region. During the talks, Kishi expressed Japan’s strong opposition to “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by coercion or any activities that escalate tensions". According to AP, the Japanese defence minister did not reveal the name of the country but, he was referring to China’s activity in the East and the South China Sea.

It was Kishi's first overseas visit since becoming Minister of Defense in Japan. Giang welcomed his Japanese counterpart and stated that he valued Kishi’s decision to choose Vietnam for his first overseas visit. The Ministers discussed the current regional security situation, including the East China Sea and the South China Sea, the Japanese defence ministry said in a statement. . Kishi stated that it is important to uphold and reinforce a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific". Kishi condemned the launching of ballistic missiles by North Korea in violation of UNSC resolutions. It is worth mentioning that Vietnam is the 11th nation with which Japan has signed defence equipment and technology transfer deal.

Image: ModJapan_en/Twitter

Inputs from AP