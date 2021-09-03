'Amrullah Saleh & Ahmad Massoud Safe': Afghan Resistance Busts Taliban's Fake News

In a significant development, the Northern Alliance-led resistance sources have informed Republic Media Network that Afghanistan's 'Caretaker President' Amrullah Saleh and Commander Ahmad Massoud are safe and present in Panjshir Valley. Rumours that are doing rounds state both Afghan leaders fled to Tajikstan amid ascending oppression by the Taliban.

'Pro-Taliban agencies spread fake news on Saleh and Massoud'

Sources busted the Taliban propaganda alleging Saleh escaping Afghanistan a day after he claimed that Panjshir-based resistance against the Taliban will continue. The two leaders have continually appeared determined to defend the basic rights of Afghan citizens. Therefore, reports suggesting that Saleh, along with two North Alliance commanders who have fled the war-ravaged country stemmed out of the fake news cartel that supports the Taliban.

Taliban pummelled in Panjshir by North Alliance resistance

Additionally, sources told Republic Media Network that the hardline terror outfit faced a massive setback as over 400 terrorists were killed in a violent clash in Panjshir Valley. They said that Afghanistan's 'Caretaker President' Amrullah Saleh and Commander Ahmad Massoud are currently present and safe in the region unchartered by the Taliban.

"Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud are safe in Panjshir," the source said.

Panjshir Valley Resistance against Taliban

The anti-Taliban front led by the Northern Alliance has been building up resistance in the Panjshir Valley- which continues to be the only region out of the Islamist fundamentalist group's control. Amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Panjshir Valley under the Northern Alliance forces has been holding the fort against the militants and has seen a strong resistance led by 'Caretaker President' Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, son of famous anti-Taliban politician Ahmad Shah Massoud. This comes even after the terrorist group cut off the valley's access to food and supply routes. The entire region has been isolated and surrounded and civilians can neither enter nor get out of the Panjshir Valley amid the growing resistance, as per sources.