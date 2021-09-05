As Taliban intensifies its attack on Panjshir, residents of Panjshir valley have appealed to international organisations on Saturday for humanitarian aid. The letter, released by office of 'caretaker' Afghan President Amrullah Saleh highlights the economic blockade by the Taliban disallowing electricity, telecommunication. Estimating 2,50,000 residents stuck in Panjshir including people who migrated to the Valley after the fall of Kabul, Saleh said that genocide, mass starvation may occur if the world does no pay attention.

Saleh seeks foreign aid for Panjshir residents

Explaining the displaced people are currently staying in mosques, schools, health centres, he added that they were in desperate need of food, shelter, water, sanitation, health care. Appealing to the international community, the United Nations, Red Cross, Red Crescent and other NGOs, Saleh urged them to rapidly respond to the overwhelming humanitarian crisis. Moreover, he urged the international community to prevent the Taliban's onslaught on Panjshir and negotiate a political solution to stave off human casualties.

Earlier on Friday, UN chief Antonio Guterres announced that he will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on 13 September to advocate for a swift scale-up in funding & full, unimpeded access to those in need. While the US has completed its evacuation process and withdrawn completely from Afghanistan, many Afghans seek to leave the country as the Taliban finalises the new government formation. Nearly 130,000 were airlifted out of Afghanistan by US of which many are still in transit, undergoing security vetting and screening in other countries, including Germany, Spain, Kuwait and Qatar.

While Taliban has claimed capture of Panjshir, the Northern Resistance's leader Amrullah Saleh confirmed that he is still in Panjshir saying, "The Resistance is continuing and will continue. I am here with my soil, for my soil and defending its dignity". Saleh added that the Taliban is doing racial profiling and forcing 'military age men' of Panjshir to walk on minefields, apart from blocking phone lines, electricity and access to medicines. He called on the United Nations and other world leaders to take note of the "criminal and terrorist behaviour of Talibs", backed by Pakistan.

Taliban Takeover

The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from Afghanistan with several clinging to a departing US plane's wheels, leading to them falling to their deaths. The Taliban has finalised its talks for 'peaceful transition' as Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar gears up to lead the new government with Mullah Mohammad Omar's son Mullah Yakub and Abbas Stanekzai pipped to be in his cabinet.

