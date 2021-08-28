Amrullah Saleh Ignites Spirit To Battle Terrorism With Synergy, Calls World To Unite

After the brutal twin blasts in Afghanistan, the 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh stressed that the world must join hands to fight against looming terrorism and must not bow down and it is the only ray of hope amid the present situation.

Amrullah Saleh ignites spirit to fight terrorism, calls the world to unite to battle terrorism with synergy

Speaking about the horrendous bomb attacks, in a tweet, Saleh called the world leaders to collectively battle the terrorist regime with synergy. Charging people up with hope and spirit to not let down guards against terror, Saleh iterated that people should not lose this battle psychologically. He said, “The world must not bow to terrorism. Let's not allow Kabul airport to be the site for the humiliation of humanity & "rules-based world order". Let's believe in our collective effort and energy. Defeatist psyche puts you under more risk than terrorists. Don't die psychologically.”



The world must not bow to terrorism. Let's not allow Kabul airport to be the site for humiliation of humanity & "rules based world order". Let's believe in our collective effort and energy. Defeatist psyche puts you under risk more than terrorists. Don't die psychologically. https://t.co/pVOeheQAKp — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Former Afghan Vice President Saleh on Friday alleged that they had evidence in hand which showed links of the IS-K cells with the Taliban and the Haqqani network operating in Kabul. The leader remarked that the Taliban denying links with ISIS was equivalent to Pakistan's denial on Quetta Shura and said that they had 'learned well' from their masters.

Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in the Talibs & Haqqani network particularly the ones operating in Kabul. Talibs denying links with ISIS is identical/similar to denial of Pak on Quetta Shura. Talibs he learned very well from the master. #Kabul

Saleh lambasts Pakistan for creating chaos in Afghanistan

Earlier, Saleh hit out at Pakistan's attempt to create chaos on Afghan soil, and had stated that the Quetta Shura council was nothing else but a title for the Pakistan military to implement its plans. The Quetta Shura was formed after the collapse of the Taliban Government in 2001. The organisation consisted of senior leaders of the Afghan Taliban such as Mohammed Omar, who fled to Pakistan's Quetta in Balochistan after US troops retaliated in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. American intelligence had reported that Pakistan's ISI had extended its support to the Quetta Shura.

Bombings kill at least 95 Afghans, 13 US troops

Meanwhile, Thursday’s bombings near the international airport in Kabul have reportedly killed at least 95 Afghans along with 13 US troops, as stated by American and Afghan officials. August 26 also marked the deadliest day for the United States soldiers since August 2011. Officials have also noted on Friday that the actual toll of the incidents could be much higher. One of the officials, who spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity, said that other people might have taken bodies away from the scene.

The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K) prompting US President Joe Biden to pledge retaliation and completing the evacuation of Afghans. He has promised to take revenge for the deaths of US service members and Afghans who died in both attacks. Biden said, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

Image: Twitter