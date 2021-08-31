Afghanistan's caretaker President Amrullah Saleh has issued a first response after the United States officially ended its military presence in Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Saleh hit out at the Taliban and remarked that they are an 'unpopular proxy force' and hated in Afghanistan. He further added that the whole country wants to escape from the Taliban. Amrullah Saleh is currently in Panjshir with the Ahmad Massoud-led National Resistance Front which is waging resistance against the Taliban.

Amrullah Saleh takes a dig at the United States

Saleh also hit out at the United States as the latter withdrew its remaining forces from Kabul on Monday after two weeks of evacuation operations. Saleh said that the United States as a superpower decided to become 'mini power' as they left Afghanistan, ending their two-decade-long military presence.

Afgh wasn't packed & put in the bag of the last US solider The country is here. D rivers are flowing & d mountains are majestic. Talibs R an unpopular proxy force & hated that is why the whole country wants to escape from them. A super power decided to be mini power that is OK. https://t.co/5cDR1lTNz3 — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 31, 2021

Northern Alliance gains momentum

In the latest visuals accessed by Republic TV, people can be seen rallying behind Northern Alliance commander Ahmad Massoud, the son of former resistance commander, Ahmad Shah Massoud. The visuals of Massoud's convoy show thousands of people in the Panjshir Valley rallying behind Ahmad Massoud. The supporters of the Northern Alliance can be seen with the green, white and black coloured flags of the Northern Alliance.

The Taliban has amassed it fighters and surrounded the Panjshir Valley with heavy equipment. According to reports, the guerrilla fighters of the Northern Alliance have been able to keep the Taliban at bay so far. However, the Northern Alliance has repeatedly maintained that it is ready for talks with the Taliban. The resistance has already stated that it seeks an inclusive government in Afghanistan. In addition, the Northern Alliance has also stated that it seeks a government that will ensure social justice and ensure accountability

US officially ends military presence in Afghanistan

The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, thereby ending the longest war in American history. Following its withdrawal from Kabul, where the remaining US troops were engaged in the evacuation mission, the US Department of Defence shared the picture of the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, the Department of Defence announced that the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan was Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue who was the commanding general of the US' 82nd Airborne. The withdrawal was completed hours ahead of US President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline to complete the evacuation mission.

After its hasty withdrawal, the United States has also suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the country has now moved its diplomatic operations in Qatar. Blinken has asserted that the decision was taken considering the turbulent security situation in Afghanistan. However, he has also maintained that the US will help "every American who wants to leave Afghanistan". In addition, Blinken has informed that the US remains committed to support humanitarian aid to the Afghan people through independent organisations, like United Nations agencies and NGOs. Blinken also informed that as a part of its evacuation mission, more than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. The evacuees also include 6,000 American citizens.