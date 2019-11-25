Ancient Shipwreck Laden With Ceramic Pots Discovered In Cyprus

Researchers of the Ancient Akrotiri Project in Cyprus have discovered a sixth-century shipwreck which was laden with cargo of ceramic pots. The broken pots were found scattered over an area of almost 1,30,000 square metres. The area is part of a British Air Base and thus the shipwreck is close to military installations.

Dreamer's Bay

The area which is known as Dreamer's Bay is a part of the Akrotiri Peninsula. Ceramics expert from the University of Cyprus, Stella Demesticha has announced an abundance of underwater findings of ceramic pots that date back to the end of the sixth or seventh century AD, international news agency reported. The area is at the moment restricted to visit. The Ancient Akrotiri Project is a collaborative project lead by the University of Leicester since 2015. The University of Cyprus and Athens are also participating in the project.

Read: Cyprus Police Pick Up 21 Migrants Who Crossed Dividing Line

Read: 30 Years After The Berlin Wall, Cyprus’ Division Endures

An extensive survey of the area has revealed that the ship carrying the amphorae was a rather big one because researchers have found 800 shoulders and rims of amphorae. Dreamer's bay was investigated by a team of professional diving maritime archaeologists, divers, surveyors, photographers and terrestrial archaeologists mostly from Cyprus and Britan and have concluded that the area was a busy port where vessels made landfall as they approached Cyprus from the south.

Read: Cyprus: Wealthy Investors Probed In Golden Passport Scheme

Read: Cyprus ‘golden Passports’ To Be Revoked If Wrongdoing Found

World's last divided capital

While Cyprus joined the Europen Union earlier in 2004 but only the southern part of the country enjoys the full membership benefits. Cyprus's no man's land is a jarring reminder that Cyprus is the world's last divided capital. While there was no official contact between the north and south, that ended in 2003 when a political thaw between the two sides resulted in the opening up of nine crossing points across the buffer zone. The political complexities of Cyprus have resisted the efforts of five United Nation Secretaries-General in mediating a reunification agreement.