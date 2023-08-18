Angelina Jolie Supports Imprisoned Afghan Activist Fighting For Girls' Education

In a heartfelt plea that underscored the dire situation in Afghanistan, actress and activist Angelina Jolie took to her Instagram on Tuesday to rally her followers for a cause close to her heart. The humanitarian icon implored her audience to lend their voices in support of a man imprisoned for his unwavering commitment to the rights of girls and women in the war-torn nation.

The man in question is Matiullah Wesa, the founder and president of @penpathvolunteers, an organisation devoted to promoting education and gender equality in rural Afghanistan. His crime? Challenging the Taliban's edict to ban girls from attending school. The consequences of his bold stance have been severe, as he now languishes behind bars, a captive to his convictions.

Paying the price for opposing Taliban?

In her Instagram post, Jolie shared a snapshot of Wesa and his efforts, explaining, "@matiullah_wesa is one of many Afghan men who defend the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. He opposed the decision by the Taliban to ban girls from going to school. Now he is in prison." She revealed that she herself had penned a letter of support to Wesa, encouraging her followers to do the same by leaving messages at @penpathvolunteers.

The story of Matiullah Wesa's activism is one that resonates deeply with the struggle for education and women's rights in Afghanistan. His journey took a fateful turn on March 27, 2023, when he was apprehended by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) on his way back from evening prayer. The GDI's subsequent raid on his home, confiscating his personal belongings, further underlined the gravity of his situation.

Despite his incarceration, Wesa's impact has been far-reaching. As the driving force behind PenPath, he led a collective of 3000 volunteers in the battle for education accessibility in Afghanistan's most remote corners. His organisation fostered dialogue with religious scholars and tribal elders to establish schools in areas bereft of government educational resources. Mobile classrooms were dispatched to the farthest reaches, breathing life into the notion that education is a fundamental right.

However, his audacious advocacy earned him the Taliban's ire, and he was swiftly labeled a perpetrator of "illegal activities." Denied access to his family and stripped of any means to challenge the legitimacy of his detainment, Wesa's plight serves as a stark reminder of the perils faced by those who dare to challenge the status quo.