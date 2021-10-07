Antonio Guterres Asks Ethiopian Authorities To Allow UN To Assist Ethiopians In Need

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reminded the Security Council that Ethiopia is experiencing a humanitarian disaster, pleading with Ethiopia's government to allow the world organisation to aid millions of people in need. At a Security Council open briefing on the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the UN chief said that the UN will continue to play its mandated role and work with the government of Ethiopia and also with local and international partners to support millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray, Amhara and Afar, and across the country. He also appealed to Ethiopian authorities to allow them to do so without hindrance, as per the reports of Xinhua.

According to a top UN official, the visas for incoming personnel from UN institutions and their partners should be ensured and are given quickly so that they can enhance their capacity and also that the workers within the nation are treated with dignity and respect as they carry out their critical work.

7 million people in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar are in need of food assistance

Up to 7 million people in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar, according to the UN chief, are in need of food assistance and other humanitarian assistance. This includes almost 5 million people in Tigray, where 400,000 people are said to be living in famine-like conditions. Guterres stated that they must save lives and restore livelihoods. He encourages the authorities to enable the unhindered flow of vitally needed fuel, currency, communications equipment and humanitarian supplies into disaster-stricken areas, reported Xinhua. He also appeals to all members of the Security Council to support these requests and to unite with the UN and its partners' efforts in Ethiopia.

Last August, he told the United Nations Security Council that all parties must promptly and unconditionally cease hostilities and seize the chance to negotiate a long-term ceasefire. Forces from outside the nation should leave. All places in need must have unrestricted humanitarian access and humanitarian personnel must be treated with respect. It's time to resurrect public services.

Ethiopia's government requested that the UN immediately replace seven officials

The Ethiopian government requested that the UN immediately replace seven officials in a statement dated Oct. 1. The seven UN staff members have been designated persona non grata by the Ethiopian government, who have been ordered to leave the country within 72 hours, The personnel has been transferred to safer locations now, according to UN spokesperson.

