Archaeologists Discover Walls Made Of Human Bones, Skulls Near Belgium's Cathedral

Experts in Belgium have discovered a wall made up of human bones and skulls at a Cathedral, local media in Brussels reported. According to reports, the wall was discovered at Saint-Bavo's cathedral in Belgium city of Ghent. Media reports suggest that the archaeologists believe the bones to be 200 years old and the structure was built sometime in the 17th century. As per reports, the wall was made up of thigh and shin bones from adults, with skulls filling the structure's space.

According to the archaeologists, the walls of bones were likely built to clear the church's graveyard in an effort to create new spaces for graves. And as skeletons cannot be just thrown away, the church decided to build walls. However, the archaeologists also said that there is more research to be done and they cannot confirm everything but for the moment they placed the actual construction in the 17th and 18th century. Saint-Bavo's church where the walls have been discovered is being used for more than 1,000 years. The cathedral is the seat of the diocese of Ghent and contains the well-known Ghent Altarpiece.

Burundi mass grave

Just recently, a mass grave was discovered in Burundi containing more than 6,000 bodies. According to media reports, the grave is being considered as one of the largest mass graves ever discovered. As per reports, authorities in Burundi opened six mass graves which included over 6,000 bodies from the unrest that occurred decades ago. According to reports, the graves include bodies from massacres along ethnic lines in the East African country that took place after the assassination of Burundi's first ethnic Hutu president Melchior Ndadaye. Media reports suggest that ethnic Tutsi families were massacred after the president's assassination.

