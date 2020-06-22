Russian Town Witnesses Wildfires After Recording Hottest Arctic Temperature Ever

An Arctic Russian town, known for its wide range of temperatures has recorded the hottest day in its history when the mercury hit 38 degrees Celcius on June 20. According to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that compiles Russian meteorological data, the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk recorded a temperature of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. This is likely the first time when the town recorded such a high temperature, which also caused forest fires. The town is located in the Sakha Republic, 4,660 kilometers northeast of Russian capital Moscow.

We are in a relentless Arctic #heatwave - Siberia is literally on fire right now and it's set to continue.



Temperatures will comfortably exceed + 30 °C within the Arctic Circle over the next 10 days at least. It is a staggering + 20-25 °C warmer than it should be...



[THREAD] pic.twitter.com/J9opJLIaIw — Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) June 19, 2020

The town is also recognized by the Guinness World Records for recording the most extreme temperatures anywhere in the world. According to reports, the town records annual temperatures ranging somewhere between -68 degrees Celcius to 37 degrees Celcius. However, most of Serbia this year is recording pretty high temperatures and Verkhoyansk is no different. But what is shocking is that the town of over 1,300 residents had never recorded such temperature above 37 degrees Celcius which it managed to cross this summer.

Wildfires in Sakha Republic

Because of the high temperatures, Sakha Republic has suffered wildfires which have reportedly destroyed 275,000 hectares (680,000 acres) of forest land so far. The heatwave is contributing to more fires in the forests destroying acres of wilderness in the Sakha Republic. The heatwave in the town is so intense that it has forced children to take to local Krugloe lake outside Verkhoyansk for swimming and cooling themselves off. Temperatures across the world are breaching the average mark every year, which scientists say is due to global warming.

