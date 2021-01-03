Argentina: 1 per cent of those vaccinated with Sputnik V jabs show adverse reactions

Only one per cent of Argentinian citizens, who received Russian made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have shown a mild-adverse reaction to the shot, the TN broadcaster reported on January 2 citing the country’s health ministry. According to the report, 317 patients, out of the 32,013 total vaccinated, reported fevers and headaches. Announced in August by Russian Ministry of Health, the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved by Argentina, Belarus, and Bolivia amongst other states.

As of now, Argentina has reported over 16,34,834 cases and 43, 375 fatalities till now. The latest tally by John Hopkins University revealed. According to the country’s health ministry, Argentina received its first batch of the vaccine containing 30,000 jabs last month. On December 29, it became the first Latin American nation, to begin its mass inoculation using the Sputnik V jab. As per the priority list, health workers and other frontline workers are the first one to receive the shots.

Speaking to Associated Press last week, Argentine Minister of Health, Ginés González García, said that five million doses will arrive in January and more than 14 million in February with the possibility of expanding the amount by another five million. The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a modified version of adenovirus, a common cold virus. The vector stripped of its disease-causing genes and modified to carry genetic instructions for making the coronavirus spike protein. This prompts the cells to cause an immune response which eventually protects against the SARS-CoV-2.

Read: COVID-19: Russia To Supply Over 1 Million Sputnik V Doses Across Country By 2020 End

Read: First Doses Of Russian Vaccine Sputink V Arrive In Argentina

Sputnik V produced at full pace

Meanwhile, Russia has said that more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will have reached its national vaccination programme by the end of 2020. Industry Minister Denis Manturov, while speaking to state television, said that home-grown Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is currently being produced at full pace and so far more than 2 million shots have already been rolled out from the production centres. Manturov added that by the end of 2020, over 1 million doses of vaccine will have reached the vaccination centres across the country.

Read: Belarus Starts COVID-19 Vaccinations With Sputnik V

Read: COVID-19: Belarus Becomes First Country After Russia To Begin Inoculation Using Sputnik V

Image:AP