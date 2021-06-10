Argentina President Says 'Brazilians Came From Jungle', Apologises After Uproar

Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday apologised for his controversial ‘Brazilians are from the jungle’ remark during a high-profile state visit where he discussed the cultural heritage of his country. Footage of the Peronist leader went viral on social media where he outrageously claimed that the modern-day Mexicans had originated from indigenous peoples [Indians] and the Brazilians came "from the jungle”. Fernandez went on to say that [he] the Argentines originated from Europe. "I am a Europeanist. I am someone who believes in Europe," Fernández told a press conference as he was visited by Spanish leader Pedro Sánchez in Buenos Aires for a high-level business meeting.

Quoting Mexican poet Octavio Paz, the Argentina leader said: "Mexicans came from the Indians, the Brazilians came out of the jungle, but we Argentines came from boats, and they were boats that came from there, from Europe. And that is how we built our society.” He further continued that his country's diversity was a source of immense pride for him. "In the first half of the 20th century we received more than five million immigrants who lived with our native peoples," he said, adding, "We are proud of our diversity.” As the leader’s controversial statement was condemned across social media, he issued an apology saying that he "did not mean to offend anyone" but if his words hurt sentiments he would like to apologize.

Brazilian ministers condemn Argentina President's remarks

Fernandez's irresponsible comments were criticized across Brazil, as Brazilian Senator Ciro Nogueira lambasted the leader saying, "I begin to understand better why after World War II the Nazi war criminals hid in Argentina.” Another minister pointed out that the Argentina leader could not even get the quote by the poet right but had instead quoted the song lyrics.

"Mexicans descend from the Aztecs, Peruvians from the Incas, and Argentines from ships," they said. Argentina’s president in fact ended up saying the lyrics of a 1982 song by an Argentine singer-songwriter, Litto Nebbia. Fernandez's tweet was responded to by the right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who took to his official Twitter handle to share a photograph, wherein he was seen posing with the indigenous community with a headdress. "Selva," he wrote, which translates to the jungle.