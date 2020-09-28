Armenia Takes Azerbaijan To European Court Of Human Rights Over Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions

Armenia on Sunday, September 27 launched a request with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to take action against Azerbaijan to stop the alleged military operations targetting civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia’s call for stopping “indiscriminate attacks” came after heavy fighting broke between the two countries over the disputed region on Sunday.

"The Republic of Armenia has lodged a request with the ECHR to apply interim measure under Rule 39 of the Rules of the Court: To cease the military attacks towards the civilian settlements along the entire line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh," ANI quoted a post on the Facebook page of the Representative of Armenia. "To stop indiscriminate attacks. To stop targeting the civilian population, civilian objects and settlements”.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that country’s arch-foe Azerbaijan has declared war on his people, hours after heavy fighting erupted along the frontlines of Nagorno-Karabakh killing 23 and more than 100 being wounded. Armenia has declared martial law and mobilised its male population.

As per reports, 16 Armenian separatists were killed and over 100 were injured in the clashes as the casualties were reported by both sides including, one Armenian woman and child. A family of five in Azerbaijan is also reported to have died in the shelling launched by Armenian forces. Both sides have been placing the blame on each other for escalating the dispute that led to casualties.

Nagorno-Karabakh dispute

Nagorno-Karabakh, the border region that witnesses heavy military presence, is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians. Towards the dying years of the Soviet Union, both Armenia and Azerbaijan broke away from the communist state which reportedly sought to suppress ethnic as well as religious clashes.

The conflict in the Caucasus Mountains has been in place for more than three decades with several breakouts and casualties. Earlier, a fight erupted in July killing at least 16 people that also triggered the ‘largest demonstration’ for years in the Azerbaijan capital Baku, which also initiated the calls for the region’s capture.

Amid heightened tensions, Turkey has announced its support for Azerbaijan as its president, Ilham Aliyev, expressed confidence in taking back control of the ‘breakaway’ region. On the other hand, France, which has a significant Armenian community, has called for an immediate ceasefire and a dialogue.

(With agency inputs; Image Credits: AP)