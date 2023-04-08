Armenian Lawmaker Faces Criticism After Spitting On Man Who Called Him 'traitor'

Armenian parliamentary speaker Alen Simonyan has issued an apology after he was caught on camera spitting on a pedestrian earlier this week. In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, the 43-year-old acknowledged his lack of self-control in response to an insult directed at him. “I’m sorry, I lost my self-control because of an insult directed at me,” the speaker wrote.

Despite the apology, the incident has continued to generate widespread attention in Armenian media outlets, with many calling for Simonyan's resignation, including former President Levon Ter-Petrosyan, as per a report from the South China Morning Post. The incident has also sparked broader discussions about political accountability and the appropriate conduct for elected officials.

Simonyan's actions have been widely condemned, and the incident has added to the political turmoil in Armenia, which has been grappling with a range of challenges in recent years, including political unrest and a conflict with neighbouring Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

What exactly happened?

Earlier this week, Armenian parliamentary speaker Alen Simonyan was caught on camera spitting on a pedestrian after he was allegedly insulted on the street. The man claimed that Simonyan ordered his bodyguards to restrain him before spitting in his face. Simonyan did not deny the incident, but initially defended his actions by stating, "Get it into your head that your impudence will not go unanswered, an insult directed at the legitimate authorities of the state will receive a legitimate response."

Following the public disclosure of the incident, the top official of the National Assembly and a prominent member of the ruling party Civil Contract faced significant pressure. Armenia's government is currently seen as fragile following its defeat in the 2020 war against neighbouring Azerbaijan over the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh. The war had a profound impact on the country, exacerbating an already challenging situation. The ceasefire agreement signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which involved ceding significant portions of Nagorno-Karabakh, is viewed by many citizens as an act of betrayal.