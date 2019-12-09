Around 100 Tourists Present Near New Zealand Volcano When It Erupted: Jacinda Ardern

Around 100 tourists were near the White Island volcano erupted suddenly on December 9 which left many injured, said New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She informed that some of those visitors are missing and a number of people injured in the incident are being transported to the shore. Calling the incident as “very significant”, she said, “All our thoughts are with those affected”.

Read: India Beat New Zealand 4-1 In 3-Nations Women's Junior Hockey Tournament

New Zealand police informed that at least one of those transported to the shore has been critically injured. Police are working with the National Emergency Management Agency to coordinate a search and rescue operation following the eruption. “Emergency services are working to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including rescue staff,” said the police in a statement.

Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Aims To Limit Spread Of Hate

Police issue advisory

Police issued an advisory saying the eruption is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano and the ashfall may impact areas distant from the volcano. A no-fly zone has been established and people have been advised to stay out of designated restricted zones. According to New Zealand’s GeoNet agency, it was a short-lived eruption and ashfall appears to be confined to the island. It is expected that only a minor amount of ash could reach East Cape. The agency further informed that the volcanic alert level has been lowered down to three but the aviation colour code remains at orange.

Read: Volcanic Rocks May Trigger Massive Unpredicted Global Warming Effects: Study

Ministry of civil defence and monitoring system suggested people living in or near the affected ashfall areas to stay indoors, especially those who suffer from breathing difficulties, considering the fact that volcanic ash could be a health hazard. Though there is no sign of escalation, a significant uncertainty over the future changes remains. People leaving the eruption site shared videos of the eruption of social media.

My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

Read: Volcanic Eruptions Create New 'Lateiki' Island In Tongan Archipelago

(With inputs from Agencies)