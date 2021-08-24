Afghanistan pop star Aryana Sayeed expressed anguish over the deteriorating situation in her home country, opening up about the condition of women and children and the role of Pakistan in perpetuating the crisis. In an interview with news agency ANI, Aryana stated that although she was relieved that she left the war-torn nation in time, her heart went out to the millions who had no choice but to stay back.

She told ANI, "What they went through 20 years ago was unbelievable and now we're back to the same point where we were. I'm worried for women who'll be stuck inside houses and they're not going to be given their basic rights like going out on road, they have to have a male with them and they can't go to school. If Afghanistan is left in hands of the Taliban, there's no future for Afghan women."

I'm really disappointed, to begin with. I'm disappointed that they left Afghanistan alone just like that & Taliban took over entire Afghanistan within a span of few days, it's unbelievable to me: Afghanistan's pop star Aryana Sayeed to ANI on her appeal to international community pic.twitter.com/L18gnnJUmH — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

She also expressed shock over the decision of the United States to pull out its troops and urged the international community to not forget about Afghanistan. "Superpower countries went there and said that the reason for going there is to get rid of Al Qaeda and Taliban. After being there for 20 years and spending millions of dollars, the lives of soldiers lost there, suddenly they decided to leave Afghanistan, this is shocking," she said.

"My hope is for the international community to not forget about Afghanistan, to not forget about the Afghan nation because it’s not their fault. They're living in misery now and millions of people in Afghanistan - women & children - don’t deserve what they are going through now," she added.

#WATCH | "I'm truly disappointed with the president (Ashraf Ghani), the way he left Afghanistan in hands of a bunch of Pakistanis. He let down our people, our country, our armed forces, military. How could we fight without any leaders?.." says Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed to ANI pic.twitter.com/9kRpThlDZh — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

Taliban being funded, trained by Pakistan: Aryana

Popstar Aryana Sayeed also slammed Pakistan and alleged that the country had 'empowered' the Taliban by providing them training and resources. She stated that Afghanistan was dealing with all major issues because of Pakistan, and there was considerable proof about the county funding them.

"They're being instructed by Pakistan, their bases are in Pakistan where they get trained. I hope the international community, first of all, cut their funds and don’t give funds to Pakistan so that they don’t have enough money to fund the Taliban," she said.

I blame Pakistan. By now, over the yrs, we've seen videos & evidence that Pakistan is behind empowering Taliban. Every time our govt would catch a Talib, they'd see identification & it'd be a Pakistani person, it's very obvious that it's them: Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed to ANI pic.twitter.com/GU4qn6K4KO — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

India has been a true friend: Aryana

Thanking India for standing by Afghanistan, Aryana observed that India had always been a 'true friend' to the country. "Over the years we've realized that the only good friend amongst the neighbourhood we have is, India. India has always been good to us. They've been a true friend, they've been very helpful and kind to our people who were refugees in India.

India has always been good to us. They've been a true friend, they've been very helpful & kind to our people who were refugees in India. Every Afghan that I've met in my life that was in India before, has spoken very good about Indian people. We're grateful: Aryana Sayeed to ANI — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

She concluded that her aim would be to continue her career outside Afghanistan where she would try and become a voice for her people back home.

(With Agency Inputs)