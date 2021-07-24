As COVID-19 Cases Soar In Indonesia, Oxygen Crisis Deepens Its Roots

Despite Indonesia converting nearly its entire oxygen production to medical use as COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe, it is still hoping to secure an adequate amount of the breathing aid. According to reports by ANI, Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous country, on Friday reported a total of 49,509 cases within the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 30,33,339. However, the number could be even more as numbers of the ill dying in isolation at home or while waiting to receive emergency care remains uncounted.

Bali needs 113.3 tonnes of oxygen, while hospitals only had 40.5 tonnes

While speaking about the current oxygen crisis, Ketut Suarjaya, the head of Bali's health agency told a state news agency that Bali, which is a famous tourist spot, has been facing an acute shortage of oxygen since July 14. He added that the condition is getting even worse with each passing day. Suarjaya claimed that Bali needs around 113.3 tonnes of oxygen, while hospitals only had 40.5 tonnes. Oxygen shortages have also been seen reported from other corners of the country.

Indonesia approaches neighbouring countries for oxygen

In order to fulfil the cope with the ongoing crisis, the government has urged international agencies and approached several countries including China, United States, Singapore and Australia. Earlier in May this year, Indonesia donated 3,400 oxygen cylinders and concentrators to India when a brutal outbreak ravaged the country. As a humanitarian gesture, India also pledged to help the neighbouring country that shares cultural ties with the world's largest democracy. Meanwhile, the Indian Naval Ship Airavat on Saturday arrived at the Port of Jakarta in Indonesia, carrying essential Covid-19 supplies. The ship brought five cryogenic containers containing 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and 300 oxygen concentrators to support Indonesia in its fight against the ongoing pandemic, a statement from the Defence Ministry said.

Indonesia may relax COVID-19 restrictions

Tough restrictions placed in the country since July 3, were due to end on Tuesday in Java -- home to the capital Jakarta -- and in the leading tourist destination of Bali. Even though COVID-19 infections continue to rage in the country, Indonesian President Joko Widodon has suggested easing coronavirus restrictions next week. However, the move has been widely criticised by health experts.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: AP)