As Israel Marks 73rd Independence Day, Indians Extend Wishes

As Israel is celebrating its Independence Day on April 28-29 according to the Hebrew calendar, India is pouring in wishes for what they call ‘Yom Haatzmaut’. Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, and the country is celebrating its 72nd anniversary of the nation-state. Israelis are forced to celebrate the festive occasion inside their homes as the government has banned public gatherings and ordered people to remain within 100 meters of their house due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Leaders and celebrities are sending messages and videos to wish Israel on its most memorable day in the nation’s history. Singer and composer Kailash Kher wished all Israelis living around the world on this day with a video message in which he said that Israel and India are two nations with one mission which is love and humanity and the special bond shows in every act.
Thank you singer and composer @Kailashkher for your message of congratulations on #Israel72 #IndependenceDay!#IndiaCelebratesIsrael from @israelinMumbai pic.twitter.com/o1ZtVrxEOc— Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) April 29, 2020
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also sent a video message to wish Israelis ‘Happy Independence Day’. The Indian Embassy in Israel said on the occasion that the strategic relationship between the two countries will continue to offer a better future to the world. Check out some of the wishes:
Let's get these celebrations started!🎇— Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) April 29, 2020
Thank you cricket star @ImRaina for your message of congratulations on #Israel72 #IndependenceDay! 🇮🇱🎉#IndiaCelebratesIsrael pic.twitter.com/4liMC2oyRO
#YomHaatzmaut Sameach to #Israel on its 73rd #IndependenceDay. #India-Israel Strategic Partnership will continue to herald hope and a better future for the world. @IsraelMFA @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/z366uTPHhh— India in Israel (@indemtel) April 28, 2020
Tb to attending Identity Based Conflict Resolution Program at Bar Ilan University on full scholarship from the Israeli National Council for Higher Education! #Israel72 #IsraelFlagChallenge @DrRonMalka @MayaKadosh @Orlygoldschmidt @NoaHakim @HodayaAvzada https://t.co/7THT8tWzWZ pic.twitter.com/R7ex9Uc1Qu— Megha Gupta (@95_megha) April 28, 2020
