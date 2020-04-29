As Israel Marks 73rd Independence Day, Indians Extend Wishes

As Israel is celebrating its Independence Day on April 28-29 according to the Hebrew calendar, India is pouring in wishes for what they call ‘Yom Haatzmaut’. Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, and the country is celebrating its 72nd anniversary of the nation-state. Israelis are forced to celebrate the festive occasion inside their homes as the government has banned public gatherings and ordered people to remain within 100 meters of their house due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Leaders and celebrities are sending messages and videos to wish Israel on its most memorable day in the nation’s history. Singer and composer Kailash Kher wished all Israelis living around the world on this day with a video message in which he said that Israel and India are two nations with one mission which is love and humanity and the special bond shows in every act.

'Let the celebrations begin'

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also sent a video message to wish Israelis ‘Happy Independence Day’. The Indian Embassy in Israel said on the occasion that the strategic relationship between the two countries will continue to offer a better future to the world. Check out some of the wishes:

(Image: Twitter / @IsraelinIndia)