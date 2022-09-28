As MEA Advises Caution, Here's A List Of Recent Hate Crimes Against Indians In Canada

The incidents of hate crimes, violence and anti-India activities in Canada have become a massive talking point. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had issued a statement urging Indians in Canada to 'remain vigilant' and 'exercise due caution.'

Amid the sharp rise in the incidents, here is a compilation of the recent hate crimes and racial attacks on Indians that have sent shockwaves.

Recent hate crimes and racial attacks in Canada

Attack on individuals this year

Sep 15, 2022:

Khalistani extremists defaced Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto with pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans.

August 12, 2022:

An Indian-origin Punjabi radio host was attacked in Brampton. In an apparent targeted attack, Joti Singh Mann was attacked in Brampton, Canada, with axes.

Jul 14, 2022:

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi was defaced at a Hindu Temple in Canada - the attack was probed as a hate crime by police.

April 13, 2022:

Kartik Vasudev, a 21-year-old Indian management student from Ghaziabad was killed after being shot multiple times by a stranger unprovoked, outside the Sherbourne subway station in Toronto.

March 2, 2022:

Indian girl dies after being attacked with a rod in Canada: A 25-year-old girl from Kapurthala, Punjab, Harmandeep Kaur, who had completed her studies in Canada, was hit on the head, allegedly by a Canadian national, with a rod and died.

Feb 2022:

Burglary incidents at many Hindu temples: As per reports of Feb. 11 2022, many Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto area were burgled over the last 2-3 months., including 6 Hindu temples in the area, 5 in Peel region, and 1 in Hamilton, with intruders mostly stealing cash, donation boxes, ornaments, etc. (The Canadian government does not see these burglary incidents as targeted hate crimes against Hindus).

Other incidents of hate crimes against Indians in Canada in last three years

Sept 15, 2021:

A Hindu family was attacked by two teenage boys while performing Puja in a park in Mississauga, Canada. Peel Police Chief says hate crimes would not be tolerated.

Sept 9, 2021:

A 23-year-old youth from India, Prabhjot Singh Katri, was killed in his apartment in Canada’s Nova Scotia province. The case is believed to be a racially motivated crime by community members.

August 22, 2021:

Historic Komagata Maru Memorial defaced in Canada: The memorial bearing names of victims of the 1914 act of racism, situated at Coal Harbour in Vancouver, was defaced. Punjabi diaspora termed it as a “racist attack”.

March 2, 2021:

Khalistani supporters attacked man during 'Tiranga and Mapple rally' organised by Indians in Canada. During a car rally organised by people of Indian origin in Brampton, pro-Khalistani supporters abused the participants of the event and a member of the Indian diaspora was bullied and pushed down. The Indian flag was disrespected, reports claimed.

Feb 16, 2021:

Indians in Canada faced threats from Khalistan groups for supporting farm laws: Indians in Canada in support of farm laws have been reported to face threats from Khalistani elements. The Indian government had written to the diaspora leaders and community elders at the time.

June 24, 2020:

23-year-old Indian woman stabbed in Canada: A 23-year-old Indian student Rachel Albert, from the state of Tamil Nadu was stabbed near her university in Canada on Thursday, leaving her in critical condition.