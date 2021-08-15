As US Evacuates From Afghanistan, Parallel With Vietnam War's End evident In Pictures

After a stunning 2-week capitulation, the Afghan government on Sunday finally surrendered to the Taliban forces which breached capital Kabul. Following talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators later in the day, local media reported that President Ashraf Ghani is to tender his resignation, and an interim government led by the Taliban has been announced. The new Afghanistan government will reportedly be led by top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Terms of a transfer-of-power are being worked out, while local media also adds that Ashraf Ghani has fled the capital.

Situation in Afghanistan: Taliban's conquest all but complete

The development came after the fall of Mazar-e-Sharif - a heavily defended city late on Saturday and the fall of Jalalabad on Sunday morning. With control over Mazar-e-Sharif, the Taliban confined the Ashraf Ghani-led government to the center and east, and given this major leverage, the nation failed to protect its capital. The militant group took over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. The Taliban then issued a statement saying that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital by force, following which the Afghan government, via its interim interior minister said that there would be no fighting and that a peaceful transfer of power was being worked out, confirming that the government had surrendered.

"The Taliban instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city. Till the completion of the transition process, the security of Kabul city must be maintained. We do not intend to take revenge on anyone, all those who have served in military and civilian sectors in the Kabul administration are forgiven and safe. All should stay in their own place and home and not try to leave the country," stated the Taliban in its release while it awaited the transfer of power.

The similarity between Afghanistan and Vietnam

Meanwhile, there were wisps of smoke seen near the United States embassy’s roof as diplomats urgently destroyed sensitive documents, as per reports. The US had also deployed 3,000 fresh troops to Kabul airport for a partial evacuation of the US diplomats from the embassy, which is still ongoing and is likely to be entailed in any transfer of power discussion.

Looking at the pictures of the same, netizens all across the world could not help but compare the plight of Afghanistan with what was witnessed generations ago in Vietnam. At the end of the Vietnam war, the American helicopters were seen landing at 10-minute intervals on the rooftop of the US embassy in Saigon to evacuate diplomatic staff and at-risk Vietnamese. In the Vietnam war, the communist government of North Vietnam was pitted against South Vietnam and the US, the former came out victorious and the country was unified as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam after a similarly long and protracted war.

Here's what the Netizens have to say.

Capital will be taken over in few days, whatever the US built in past 20 years has completely gone down the drain, failed to build more or support afghan army... history repeats itself like what happend in vietnam, we are witnessing the same today.. https://t.co/m6G3XuSc4V pic.twitter.com/5fy7CyM3jh — Bruce Wayne Vaakhyalu (@GothamHeroRa) August 15, 2021

Vietnam ve Afganistan pic.twitter.com/5n2i4BSpFT — Ahmed Serhendi (@AhmedSerhendi) August 15, 2021

As I predicted, we leave #Afghanistan as we left Vietnam: the greatest military in the history of blah blah blah a complete failure.



Parents of those killed in Afghanistan: you were told otherwise, but the truth is that your sons and daughters died in vain.#AfghanistanBurning pic.twitter.com/vIJTMYQq1h — phweber (@phweber1) August 15, 2021

I pray Afghans can pull Vietnam 1975 style stability and become a peaceful, stable economy @AJEnglish @mehdirhasan pic.twitter.com/a2FGVAD23Q — Hamza 🇵🇸 (@ziichzoch) August 15, 2021

Leaving Vietnam in 1975.

Leaving Afghanistan in 2021.

History repeats itself. pic.twitter.com/gVxC7BTELD — Nicholas Drummond (@nicholadrummond) August 15, 2021

Make me remember about Vietnam in 1975. America always uses money for useless government, puppets. — VietBui (@VietBuiMinh) August 15, 2021