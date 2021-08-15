Last Updated:

As US Evacuates From Afghanistan, Parallel With Vietnam War's End evident In Pictures

The Afghanistan government on Sunday finally surrendered to the Taliban forces which entered Kabul, with a transfer of power being discussed, as per local media

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Afghanistan

Credits-@AP/Nicholadrummond/Twitter


After a stunning 2-week capitulation, the Afghan government on Sunday finally surrendered to the Taliban forces which breached capital Kabul. Following talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators later in the day, local media reported that President Ashraf Ghani is to tender his resignation, and an interim government led by the Taliban has been announced. The new Afghanistan government will reportedly be led by top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Terms of a transfer-of-power are being worked out, while local media also adds that Ashraf Ghani has fled the capital.

Situation in Afghanistan: Taliban's conquest all but complete 

The development came after the fall of Mazar-e-Sharif - a heavily defended city late on Saturday and the fall of Jalalabad on Sunday morning. With control over Mazar-e-Sharif, the Taliban confined the Ashraf Ghani-led government to the center and east, and given this major leverage, the nation failed to protect its capital. The militant group took over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. The Taliban then issued a statement saying that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital by force, following which the Afghan government, via its interim interior minister said that there would be no fighting and that a peaceful transfer of power was being worked out, confirming that the government had surrendered.

"The Taliban instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city. Till the completion of the transition process, the security of Kabul city must be maintained. We do not intend to take revenge on anyone, all those who have served in military and civilian sectors in the Kabul administration are forgiven and safe. All should stay in their own place and home and not try to leave the country," stated the Taliban in its release while it awaited the transfer of power.

READ | UK forces depart to Afghanistan on evacuation mission

The similarity between Afghanistan and Vietnam

Meanwhile, there were wisps of smoke seen near the United States embassy’s roof as diplomats urgently destroyed sensitive documents, as per reports. The US had also deployed 3,000 fresh troops to Kabul airport for a partial evacuation of the US diplomats from the embassy, which is still ongoing and is likely to be entailed in any transfer of power discussion.

READ | Emergency UN Security Council meeting called on Afghanistan, says Russian official

Looking at the pictures of the same, netizens all across the world could not help but compare the plight of Afghanistan with what was witnessed generations ago in Vietnam. At the end of the Vietnam war, the American helicopters were seen landing at 10-minute intervals on the rooftop of the US embassy in Saigon to evacuate diplomatic staff and at-risk Vietnamese. In the Vietnam war, the communist government of North Vietnam was pitted against South Vietnam and the US, the former came out victorious and the country was unified as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam after a similarly long and protracted war. 

READ | Taliban's Mullah Baradar to be Afghanistan's new President as Ashraf Ghani resigns

Here's what the Netizens have to say. 

READ | Afghanistan Government loses Maidan Wardak as Taliban surrounds Kabul from all sides
READ | As Taliban breach Kabul, over 80 Afghanistan soldiers cross border & seek Uzbekistan's aid
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND