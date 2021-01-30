AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID Vaccine 'Quasi-Ineffective' For Elderly: French President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on January 29 said that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca appeared not to be effective for people over 65 years. Speaking to media reporters, Macron asserted that the viral vector vaccine was “quasi-ineffective for people over 65.” France, which started its inoculation drive on December 27, was currently in “emergency situation” owing to spread of more transmissible strain.

His remarks hours before the European Union (EU) granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Developed by Oxford University and British Swedish firm AstraZeneca, the vaccine is reported to have 70 per cent efficacy, as reported by The Conservation. However, Macron said that there was "very little information" available for the vaccine developed by the collaboration, indicating scepticisms.

France has also set up a review on the vaccine by its own health ministry and an expert decision on the same is expected at the start of next week. Speaking about the same, Macron said that he was awaiting their decision on the vaccine as they had the numbers. France is a part of the EU and currently is allowed to use Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines for mass inoculations.

EU approves AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca on Friday was granted conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine by the European Union regulators. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reviewed the trial data and unanimously recommended the vaccine for use in adults aged 18 years or older. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA has recommended the use of two doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine in adults at 4 to 12 weeks interval.

"Today’s recommendation underscores the value of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine which is not only effective and well-tolerated, but also easy to administer and, importantly, protects fully against severe disease and hospitalisations. We are deeply grateful to Oxford University, participants in the clinical trials and AstraZeneca colleagues for their unwavering commitment to providing this lifesaving vaccine to millions of Europeans," Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca said in a statement.

