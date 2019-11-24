At Least 23 Killed In Congo Plane Crash; Casualties On The Ground As Well

The death toll of the unfortunate plane that crashed on November 24 on takeoff in Congo’s eastern city of Goma has risen to 23. The aircraft crashed into residential homes near Goma’s airport in the North Kivu province. 'The crash killed 17 passengers on board and also possibly people on the ground,' police officials said

READ: Congo Plane Crashes In Goma With 17 People On Board

23 people die in plane crash

One of the officials from the rescue team reported that the death toll increased to 23 after bodies were recovered from the site of the crash. Goma rescue service coordinator Joseph Makundi told international media that 23 people are dead. Richard Mangolopa, Goma airport official informed that considering the gravity of the incident, no survivors are expected.

READ: UN: Spike In Violence May Jeopardize Ending Ebola In Congo

There were 17 passengers and 2 crew members

The aircraft Dornier-228 was headed for Beni, which is located 350 kilometers (220 miles) in the north of Goma. In a sudden turn of events, while taking off, it crashed on the nearby populated area of Goma, which is located towards the east of the country. Heritier Said Mamadou, a staff member of the Busy Bee informed that there were 17 passengers on board along with two crew members. The flight took off at its usual time in the morning at 9-9.10 am.

READ: Burundi Security Forces Kill 14 Armed Men From DR Congo In Musigati

Investigation is still going on

Goma is located in the province of North Kivu of Congo. The governor of North Kivu was the first one to release an official statement about the crash along with the number of passengers on board. The investigation is still going on to ascertain the main cause that led to the plane crash. One of the maintenance workers of Busy Bee told the international media that the crash happened due to technical problems. The rescue operation is still going on and the number of casualties on the ground is still unknown.

READ: Bus Crash In Congo's Southwest Kills At Least 30, Injures 16