At Least Six Killed In South Iraq Protests Over Corruption, Lack Of Jobs

Six Iraqi protesters were killed in southern Iraq in the anti-government demonstrations. Iraqi politicians have been paralysed by the largest grassroots movement that the country has seen in decades. Three southern demonstrators were killed at the southern port of Umm Qasr and three others were killed at the southern city of Nasiriyah.

Protestors clash with security forces

Three protestors and around 50 were wounded as they clashed with security forces near the southern port of Umm Qasr according to the Iraqi Human Rights Commission. They further added that security forces even fired live rounds at protestors who tried to block the port. The demonstrations which started on October 1 have swept Iraq's capital and the majority Shiite south. The protest began due to discontent over corruption, lack of jobs and the poor services provided by the government. Since then the protests have evolved into demanding a total overhaul of the political system.

Still, the demonstrations continue

The political elites of the country have already acknowledged the demand of the protestors to be legitimate and have promised to undertake measures to alleviate the discontent among protestors like undertaking hiring drives, electoral reform and a cabinet re-shuffle. On Sunday, protestors blockaded the five main bridges in the southern city of Nasiriyah and burned tyres outside public offices in anger. The protesters blocked access to the oil fields and companies around the city. Since October 1, almost 350 people have been killed and thousands more wounded since the protests began.

Iraq's cabinet is currently discussing the 2020 budget before the parliament and it is expected to be the country's largest yet. Iraq is the 12th most corrupt country in the world, says Transparency International. A lot of the protestors believe it is the political class that is to blame because they award public sector jobs based on bribes, nepotism and sectarianism which has led to large scale unemployment.

