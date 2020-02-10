Syria: 8 Civilians Killed, 14 Injured In Suspected YPG Attack In Afrin

As many as eight people were killed and seven others were left injured after a car bomb exploded in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin on Monday, international media reported. As per reports, the bomb detonated on a truck containing diesel-filled barrels and the attack was carried out by the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey designates as a terrorist group.

According to media reports, Afrin is under the control of the Turkish Armed Forces and Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army. The city was taken over by Turkish forces and Ankara-backed rebels in March 2018. Further details on the bomb blast are still awaited, however, certain media reports suggest that the injured are in critical condition.

Afrin district is part of Syria's Aleppo province which has a total population of 1,72,095 people living as of 2005 census. The town is named after the Afrin River that flows in the region. An estimated 50,000 to 70,000 people remained in the city after the Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army gained control of the area. The Kurdish-led People Protection Units (YPG) took control of the city after Syrian government forces withdrew following the civil war in the summer of 2012.

Blast in Syria in January

On January 15 four American citizens were killed and three others were wounded in a car bomb explosion in Syria's Manbij town. According to media reports, 16 people were killed in the blast and the attack was carried out by ISIS who later claimed responsibility on their website. The attack reportedly targeted a restaurant in the town where American soldiers would sometimes stop to eat during patrols in the area. The victims were two service members, one Department of Defense-affiliated civilian, and one contractor supporting DOD work.

