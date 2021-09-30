'AUSINDEX': India, Australia Participate In 4th Edition Of Biennial Maritime Series

India and Australia on Thursday, September 30 participated in the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime series 'AUSINDEX'. According to ANI, the exercise will allow the Australian Navy and Indian Navy to strengthen "inter-operability, gain from best practices". The exercise will also develop a 'common understanding of procedures for maritime security operations'. The maritime exercise are conducted in India and Australia, with recent being conducted in the Northern Australia Exercise Area.

Taking to Twitter, Chief of Navy Australia Michael Noonan called the maritime exercise an opportunity to showcase the ability to conduct 'high-end maritime warfare training' with India. Furthermore, he informed that the exercise showcases a range of Australian Navy maritime capabilities. In the video shared on Twitter by Michael Noonan, Lieutenant Commander Stephen Wall, Principle Warfare Officer - HMAS Warramunga informed that the 'AUSINDEX' is a biennial exercise that is conducted between the Australian Navy and the Indian Navy. The maritime exercise is conducted in Australia and India, with the recent one being held in the Northern Australia Exercise Area.

India and Australia participate in 'AUSINDEX'

The fourth iteration of the biennial maritime series #AUSINDEX took place with @indiannavy. It was a vital opportunity to showcase #OurPeople's ability to conduct high-end maritime warfare training with our 🇮🇳 counterparts & showcase a range of #AusNavy maritime capabilities. pic.twitter.com/tek7Kz5smD — Chief of Navy Australia (@CN_Australia) September 30, 2021

Furthermore, Wall in the video mentioned that exercise is composed of individual serials and vignettes that showcase all the challenges involved in modern maritime operations. According to ANI, the bilateral maritime exercise began in 2015 and over the years 'AUSINDEX' has grown in complexity. The third edition of the exercise was conducted in the Bay of Bengal in 2015. The exercises that were held in the Bay of Bengal included anti-submarine drills for the first time. In the fourth edition of AUSINDEX, surface units of both countries will be included. They will be exercising with HMAS Rankin, Royal Australian Air Force P-8A and F-18 aircraft, a Collins Class Australian Submarine and integral helicopters of Australian and Indian Navy.

