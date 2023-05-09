Australia Accused Of Trying To Sabotage China's Relationships In Pacific Region

China on Monday accused Australia of trying to sabotage the relationship with the South Pacific island nation of Fiji. The latter announced that it is cutting all security ties with Beijing. The development came as the Federated States of Micronesia’s outgoing president also accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of waging a “political warfare” in the strategically located Pacific island nation, and announcing that it will recognise the independence of the self-administered island of Taiwan, according to reports.

The Pacific island nations have close ties with the archrival of Beijing - United States, and its ally Australia. They are now expressing concerns about Beijing’s attempts of forging the trade pacts and trapping the regions in its debt diplomacy policy.

Fiji to scrap 2011 police cooperation agreement with China

On May 8, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced that the country will scrap the 2011 police cooperation agreement with China, without citing a specific reason. China's embassy in Fiji released a statement last week, asserting that the government hopes that the "relevant parties" would "abandon ideological prejudice" and that it will view the partnership as "objectively and rationally," according to ABC News. It, however, did not name China.

Fiji's Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua meanwhile denied that the agreement was scrapped by the government. Since Sitiveni Rabuka came to power earlier late last year, relations between Beijing and Suva had somehow normalised. The country's premier had also reportedly urged Taiwan to downgrade the official title of its diplomatic mission in Fiji.

However, Rabuka, this week noted that he will scrap a 2011 police cooperation agreement which Fiji which was signed by the former prime minister Frank Bainimarama. The minister added that the country aims to limit law enforcement ties with those nations that have "similar systems".

In response, the Chinese embassy in Fiji said that it hopes the Pacific nation will reconsider its decision. "The Chinese side sincerely hoped for relevant countries to make more contributions through concrete actions for Fiji and the PIC (Pacific Island countries) rather than only caring and helping the PICs out of geopolitical needs," the statement cited by the outlet read.

China's Special Envoy to the Pacific, Qian Bo, meanwhile stated in a remark to Samoa Observer that he was "surprised" by Fiji's actions. The latter blamed the "other parties" for "interrupting" the relationship between the two nations, indicating Australia without naming the country.

"We have some patience, but there is a bottom line for us that sees that we meet the core concerns of China," he was reported saying. Fijian Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua was quoted as saying that there has been no termination of the agreement but merely "reviewing" it.