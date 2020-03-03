Australia Confirms 33 Coronavirus Cases, Over 90,000 Affected Globally

Australia's Department of Health has reported 33 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus on March 3 as the fatal pathogen has now spread to over 60 countries with more than 90,000 confirmed cases and has claimed more than 3,000 lives worldwide. According to the official website, out of those 33, 15 were initially reported in the country among people who shared a direct or indirect history of travelling to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Moreover, 10 cases were associated with the Diamond Princess, the quarantined ship in Japan, 7 had a travel history to Iran and one was the case of a health care worker. The Australian authorities have also stated that out of total confirmed cases of coronavirus, 21 have been reported to have recovered but one has “sadly” died.

TUESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus (#COVID19)



What’s new:

• In Australia

• Across the world

• Resources in Farsi

• What we are doing



Read more: https://t.co/sHqKFoX3OH pic.twitter.com/dRe46m4lqU — Australian Government Department of Health (@healthgovau) March 3, 2020

Read - 'True Leader' Would Be Focused On Averting Crisis To Be Unleashed By Coronavirus On India: Rahul Gandhi

Read - Coronavirus: Public Health & Journalism Are Public Goods; Must Follow The Virus, Not Money

Australian supermarket shelves left empty

While Australian Prime Minister has announced the activation of country's health sector emergency response plan for coronavirus, people are worried that they may contract the deadly disease and are stocking up on the essentials like toilet paper, hand sanitiser, bottled water, pasta and rice in case they become infected. A netizen even took to Twitter to share images of the entire aisles being swiped.

Coles, the Australian supermarket store, also released a statement that promised that the emptied aisles would be restocked as quickly as possible. The supermarket store has reportedly even increased the number of deliveries to store this week the improve the availability of popular products, including long-life pantry staples and health care items.

Today I went into my local Coles, I couldn’t believe the stockpiling happening. No long-life milk, toilet paper, rice, pasta & hardly any medicines, minimal lentils & canned tomatoes. You get the feeling people felt quite anxious after seeing these empty shelves. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/LhHzT6NbWt — chris ledlin (@chrisledlin) March 2, 2020

Read - Coronavirus: Agra Hotels, Tourists Sites Told To Report Arrival Of Visitors From Italy, Iran, China

Read - WHO Chief Says 'we Are In Uncharted Territory' As Coronavirus Spreads