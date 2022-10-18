Australia Denies West Jerusalem's Recognition As Israeli Capital, Lapid Calls Move 'hasty'

Australia has announced that it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that Canberra has reversed its recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. She noted that the government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reaffirmed Australia's "previous and longstanding" stance noting that "Jerusalem is a final status issue" which should be resolved through peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

"The Government has reaffirmed Australia’s previous and longstanding position that Jerusalem is a final status issue that should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. This reverses the Morrison Government’s recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," Penny Wong said in a statement.

Penny Wong stated that Australia's embassy will continue to remain in Tel Aviv. She underscored that Australia is committed to a "two-state solution" where "Israel and future Palestinian state coexist in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders." She emphasised that Australia will remain a "steadfast friend" of Israel and was among the first nations to recognise Israel under Prime Minister Ben Chifley and continue to support the nation. Wong stated that Australia is an "equally unwavering supporter" of Palestinians and provides humanitarian support. She criticised former Australia's former Prime Minister Scott Morrison for recognising West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"I regret that Mr Morrison’s decision to play politics resulted in Australia’s shifting position, and the distress these shifts have caused to many people in the Australian community who care deeply about this issue," Penny Wong said.

Israel PM terms Australia's decision 'hasty'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid has criticised Australia's decision to no longer recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Calling the decision "hasty," Lapid expressed hope that the Australian government manages other matters "more seriously and professionally." He asserted that Jerusalem is the "eternal and united capital of Israel" noting that "nothing will ever change that." Israel's Prime Minister in a tweet said, "In light of the way this decision was made in Australia, as a hasty response to an incorrect report in the media, we can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously and professionally."

Prime Minister Lapid in response to Australia’s announcement:

Image: AP