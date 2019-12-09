Australia: Experts Fears Over 2,000 Koalas Died In Bushfires

An inquiry was conducted in New South Wales, Australia to study the population of the Koala and it has been found that more than 2000 of the native Australian koalas may have died on the state's north coast in the intense bushfires. The upper house inquiry of the state's parliament will conduct an urgent hearing on December 9 to discuss the widespread damage of the koala population from the bushfires. Thousands of hectares of koala habitat across northern NSW and southeast Queensland have been ravaged in the recent bushfires. Koalas have been identified as endangered species in Queensland, NSW and it is largely due to habitat clearing.

Evidence to be provided on Monday

President and Ecologist Dailan Pugh, of North East Forest Alliance, is set to provide evidence on Monday that more than 2000 koalas have died so far and up to one-third of koala habitat on the north coast of the state may have fleed due to rapid bushfires. Sue Ashton, president of Port Macquarie Koala Hospital expected that around 350 koalas would have died in a bushfire in Crestwood situated on the state's mid-north coast. It is based on a predicted 60 per cent mortality rate.

Loss of Koalas is a matter of concern

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann said the loss of koalas at an alarming rate is a matter of concern. He said that they will be hearing from some of the leading experts on koalas, bushfire and climate change. Experts believe that koalas have become a functionally extinct species due to the devastating bushfires that have ravaged the Eastern parts of Australia over the last few weeks. The bushfires have not only caused the deaths of hundreds of the wild animal, but it has also effectively destroyed around 80 per cent of their natural habitat. Firefighters have tried their best to rescue wildlife, and many pictures of injured koalas had gone viral on the internet.

