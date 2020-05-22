Australia Seeks Exemption From UK's Planned 14-day Quarantine For Travellers

As the British government is planning a 14-day quarantine for most people arriving in the country in the coming weeks, Australia is reportedly seeking an exemption from the requirement. According to an international media report, Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said that the country has led the world in the successful containment of the deadly virus, hence travellers coming from Australia would pose a low risk to the rest of the world.

Australia has brought its coronavirus outbreak largely under control as it only has just over 7,000 cases and the virus has claimed nearly 101 lives in the country. Meanwhile, the UK government, in a bid to prevent the second peak of the pandemic, reportedly said that the next month the authorities will finalise the details of 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the country. According to an international media report, Heathrow has also proposed that Britain should set up ‘travel bubbles’ with low-risk countries exempt from the requirement.

Meanwhile, Birmingham said Australia, however, has no plans to open its borders to non-citizens, while all returning locals will still have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. Australia is also reporting fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases each day and the country has also committed to removing most social distancing restrictions by July to revive an ailing economy. As per reports, approximately 600,000 people were even forced out of work by the coronavirus restrictions in April.

NSW eases lockdown

However, with a lower number of cases, the country implemented a three-step plan to remove the remains restrictions and to ease the lockdown measures. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW) also recently eased social distancing measures and allowed some cafes, restaurants, outdoor gyms, pools, and playgrounds to resume operation.

The NSW Government will not be afraid to move more quickly to support business, Premier Gladys Berejiklian was quoted saying, adding that restrictions could be eased even further if businesses could prove it was safe. NSW state wanted to work with industry to encourage them to put forward their plans so that the businesses and jobs in NSW could resume in a safe way, she told a press conference.

