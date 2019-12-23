The Debate
Australia: Students Make Creative Thank You Note For Teacher

Rest of the World News

In Australia, students made a creative thank you note out of chocolate bars for their teacher. The note was shared on Facebook and has received 1,200 likes.

Australia

In an adorable gesture to their teacher that is going viral, students from Perth made a thank you note for their teacher. The thank-you note was originally shared on Facebook. The internet calls the gesture adorable. The class used bars of chocolates in a creative way to write the thank you message.

Creative thank you note

The note was addressed to Norman and states that he is an extra special teacher and how the student wanted to get Norman a trip to 'Mars' on and aero-plane. The note further reads how he has given the kids' education a boost and that they hope that Norman enjoys his vacations.

The post has already received more than 1,200 likes at the time of writing after being shared in a Facebook group. Many people have commented and called the thank you note 'awesome' and 'adorable'. One user commented and said that it was a 'great idea' and another commented on how she thinks Norman will love the thoughtful thank you note.

As school terms come to an end, a lot of students are giving thank you notes to their teachers,

