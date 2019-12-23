Australia: Students Make Creative Thank You Note For Teacher

In an adorable gesture to their teacher that is going viral, students from Perth made a thank you note for their teacher. The thank-you note was originally shared on Facebook. The internet calls the gesture adorable. The class used bars of chocolates in a creative way to write the thank you message.

Creative thank you note

The note was addressed to Norman and states that he is an extra special teacher and how the student wanted to get Norman a trip to 'Mars' on and aero-plane. The note further reads how he has given the kids' education a boost and that they hope that Norman enjoys his vacations.

The post has already received more than 1,200 likes at the time of writing after being shared in a Facebook group. Many people have commented and called the thank you note 'awesome' and 'adorable'. One user commented and said that it was a 'great idea' and another commented on how she thinks Norman will love the thoughtful thank you note.

As school terms come to an end, a lot of students are giving thank you notes to their teachers,

Just like that another amazing term at Etonbury Academy!! I absolutely love my job✨☺️🎅



Lovely idea of thank you notes on a tree for all the pupils to sign for their teachers 💙 #ETAWay



Merry Christmas everyone, have a fab break 🎄 #edutwitter pic.twitter.com/aUnnLhkKLq — Miss Hilton (@MissHiltonPE) December 21, 2019

Looking forward to these being delivered to staff tomorrow. Thank you notes from our students to teachers. Lots of thoughtful comments about the amazing support staff give to @FinhamPark2 students #feelgoodfriday #kindness

What an amazing term in an amazing school! pic.twitter.com/l1nf6H5azs — Liz Allton (@LizSaddler) December 19, 2019

Great 1st day! We ended lunch today with a total of 59 thoughtful thank you notes to GHS teachers! Come out tomorrow to make some more! pic.twitter.com/mMEoXizN2q — GHS Sources of Strength (@GburgStrong) December 17, 2019

