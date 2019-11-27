The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Australia To Help French Researcher Team Stranded In Antarctic

Rest of the World News

A team of French researchers were stranded at a research station situated off the coast of Antarctica, however, Australia is sending an icebreaker to help them

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Around

Australia will now send an icebreaker to help out the stranded French researchers of the Dumont d'Urville research station situated on a tiny cluster islands just off the Antarctic coast. The French research crew had endured a long and extended winter and were looking forward to being relieved, but the French Icebreaker which was set to provide them with fresh supplies and a new batch of researchers broke down.

Help is finally on the way for the weary researcher

On November 15, France's Polar Institute announced that one of the propellers on the French icebreaker L'Astrolabe which was on its way to Dumont d'Urville research station was damaged. The Captain of the L'Astrolabe, Celine Tuccelli said that on the ice they could not afford to take any risks with the lives of their passengers. 42 Researchers in total are stranded on in the research station which is placed on a tiny cluster of islands just off the Antarctic coast. Fortunately for the researchers and the waiting crew aboard the French icebreaker, Australia is now coming to the rescue. The Australian government has promised to send out another icebreaker to the research facility with the stranded researchers as well as another vessel to another French-Italian research base at Concordia. The Australian ship called the Aurora Australis is expected to push south early December in hopes of bringing the weary explorers home.

Read: At Least 5 Dead As Heavy Rain Hits France, Italy

 

Read: France’s Macron Defends Job Losses At Blue-collar Factory
It was not only people aboard the research station that celebrated the news from Australia, even the replacement about the French icebreaker celebrated the news as it would mean that they would be able to continue their research and journey to Antarctica after this hiccup. French meteorologist François Gourand celebrated the news on Twitter by stating how happy he was that they would be able to continue after Australian assistance.

Read: France Pledges Millions To Stop Deadly Domestic Violence

Read: France’s LVMH Secures Deal To Buy Tiffany For $16.2 Billion

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG