Australia To Return 3 Historic Artefacts To India During Morrison’s Visit

The Australian government has decided to return three culturally significant artefacts to India during Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit to India in January 2020. The National Gallery of Australia (NGA) had bought all the three artefacts from a New York art dealer named Subash Kapoor on whom Criminal law proceedings are currently underway in India and the United States. The Australian Government said that they do not have any role in these criminal proceedings.

Centuries-old artefacts

The artefacts being returned are two pairs of 15th Century door guardians (dvarapala) from Tamil Nadu and the serpent king (Nagaraja) believed to be from sixth to the eighth century.

“Like India, we understand the value of our ancient cultures and artefacts,” said Morrison in a statement. “The return of these artefacts is the right thing to do. This is another demonstration of deep relationship between Australia and India,” he added.

Read: Australian PM Scott Morrison Worried IS May Regroup In Syria

Both India and Australia are a party to the UNESCO 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transport of Ownership of Cultural Property, signed to combat the illegal trade in cultural items.

“The strong ties Australian and Indian institutions have made in recent years have helped develop important professional relationships and share culture. The return of these artefacts also underscores the world’s debt to India’s magnificent culture, history and legacy,” said Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Read: Australian PM Scott Morrison To Visit India For The Raisina Dialogue

'Returning to rightful owners'

NGA Director Nick Mitzevich said that they know enough about these works and want to see them returned to their rightful owners, assuring that the Gallery and its staff were committed to the ethical collection of cultural material and best-practice collection management.

“After studying the criminal complaint, there was sufficient doubt around the provenance of these sculptures to remove them from the national collection. We take these matters very seriously and have acted at the earliest opportunity,” said Mitzevich.

Read: Donald Trump Asked Australian PM Morrison To Help Discredit Mueller

Read: Scott Morrison Insists Australia Will Not Be Drawn To War With Iran